The tools to beat the scammers

If you present yourself as a public or bank official, immediately demand data that is not expected, Immediate closure: When you stop using the virtual service, immediately log out and make sure it is closed.

For Danilo Montero, CEO of the OCF points out that the scam industry is a reality, “As long as consumers do not become suspicious, scammers will continue to find space for crime. The good news is that consumers have in their hands the ability for that industry to decline, adopting better habits, such as suspicion and doubt of any call or information that reaches them. ”