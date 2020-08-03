Latest news
The TikTok agreement depends on the “how”, not the “how much”

By Brian Adam
The possible acquisition of TikTok depends more on the “how” than on the “how much”. Some of the investors in ByteDance, the parent company of the social media application, such as General Atlantic and Sequoia, want to buy this phenomenon of shared videos for 50,000 million dollars, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday, citing people who know the situation. That assessment indicates that it will expand much faster than some of its rivals like Snap, but also optimistically hints that TikTok will definitely leave behind its Chinese origins.

If we believe the company, the growth of TikTok could be astronomical. Sales are expected to reach $ 1 billion this year, but the directive believes they could more than triple in 2021, according to Reuters. That exaggerated assumption radically changes the assessment. Using this year’s figures, a deal would be closed at roughly 50 times revenue, while Snap’s value is roughly 17 times its revenue. Facebook and Twitter are trading at about half the Snap multiple, according to Refinitiv. If next year’s figures are used, that assessment is more in line with that of their counterparts.

The problem is that, unless TikTok can shake off a major coup in government relations, a valuation of $ 50 billion is extremely optimistic. The app was one of 59 apps, mainly Chinese, that banned India on national security issues a month ago. For ByteDance, its parent company based in Beijing, India, it has been the country where TikTok has been installed the most with 611 million downloads, or 30% of the total, according to SensorTower. Growth in the United States is also a major determining factor. In March, TikTok had 12 million more users in the United States alone, reaching 52.2 million, according to eMarketer.

Even a deal in which ByteDance maintains a minority stake may not satisfy regulators. The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States has more power under the new rules, and even has jurisdiction to oversee agreements in which foreign investors have a stake of less than 50%. And in India – which was embroiled in a border skirmish with fatalities with China this year – a new owner would have to demonstrate that the People’s Republic cannot access user data in any way. In short, many conditions have to be met, and until then, any suggested acquisition price is not well founded.

