The Tiffany-LVMH battle is the war between wanting and duty

Tiffany stands firm on LVMH's $ 16 billion offer. A readjustment to your debt covenants helps you avoid possible attempts by LVMH to lower the price. Still, a dramatic 45% drop in announced sales for the quarter through April is a stark reminder of just how much the American jeweler in Hollywood needs her high-end colleague Bernard Arnault to ride through the harsh waves of the pandemic. They should both want a friendly deal, but the billionaire may have more aces up his sleeve.

Tiffany said Tuesday that it amended the terms attached to some of its debt covenants that it was at risk of defaulting on. He was supposed to keep the debt at no more than 3.5 times his earnings before debt, taxes, amortization and rent, according to Credit Suisse. Tiffany persuaded bondholders to increase the maximum leverage ratio to 4.5.

Breaking that threshold could have offered LVMH a way to lower its offer of $ 135 per share in cash, already supported by Tiffany shareholders. But that tactic now seems impossible. Tiffany shares are trading at just 8% below the offer price, suggesting that investors think the current deal will be closed.

LVMH has impediments to change the terms of the deal. Tiffany should pay a breakup fee of $ 575 million. There is no one stipulated for LVMH, potentially exposing it to damages if it is withdrawn. And the jewelry company could face shareholder demands if it renegotiated.

But Tiffany's prospects are fragile. Sales in mainland China rose 90% in May. But the unrest is hitting its main market, the United States. And pandemic restrictions have blocked travel sales in China, which are estimated to account for 15% of global sales in the luxury sector.

For the battle to come true would mean going to the Delaware courts. It would be a bad way to start a new relationship with the brand led by CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, especially given Arnault's promise to thrive Tiffany "for centuries."

Still, Arnault can fight. His epic quest for control of the LVMH empire, ranging from Louis Vuitton handbags to champagne Moet, involved Machiavellian steps and bitter fighting in the boardroom. He also became hostile to try to seize his rival Hermes International. What is best for the tycoon – and Tiffany – is to close the deal without a fight. That does not mean that there will not be.

>