The Tesla Model S sweeps the best ‘muscle cars’ in acceleration tests (video)

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Tesla Model S sweeps the best 'muscle cars' in acceleration tests (video)

We have been stopping for a few weeks now on some Tesla models that are not the Model 3, the company’s best-selling car for being, among other things, the cheapest. Now, that does not mean that those of Elon Musk continue with the development of other models that seek their niche among the fastest on the market. And it is the case of the Model S.

The new North American EV, which has undergone a small transformation compared to those that went on sale a few years ago, it is boasting in recent days of the so-called Cheetah Mode that has allowed it to compete with some of the vehicles More powerful than there are in the panorama of sports with better performance.

The Model S against the world

The new evidence that we have seen now gives us a fairly rough idea of ​​all the power that this Tesla Model S, with the cheetah mode activated, is capable of offering in an acceleration competition over a quarter of a mile (about 405 meters) ), against muscle cars that have more than proven their power in this type of racing. One more proof that Elon Musk’s people want to convince their potential clients, not only for the claim of electric motors and zero emissions, but also for speed. For acquiring a supercar.

In the video published by the DragTimes channel, which has been showing the extraordinary power of this Model S for some weeks, you can see how the Tesla vehicle is able to complete the test in just 10.4 seconds, leaving their competitors far behind thanks to the extra boost of the call Cheetah Stance, which allowed him to reach 203 km / h over the finish line. Milestone that equates it with some of the brands obtained by that Porsche Taycan Turbo S that everyone insists on comparing, despite the fact that the prices of its top-of-the-range versions are separated by more than 100,000 euros.

Do not think that the Model S used was too tuned since it is a street model although equipped with specially chosen spider wheels for the occasion and, of course, the Cheetah update installed. The added pull of power was more than evident and in one test after another all his opponents were defeated despite the many horsepower and displacement they had. If you want to see the results, don’t miss the video where you can see some of those opponents.

