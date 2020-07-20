The Tesla Model S and X can already load up to 1,600 km. autonomy per hour

Tesla knows that one of the main hurdles they have to deal with right now to convince potential customers to jump into electric cars is in the batteries, in its durability and autonomy, as well as charging times, making it one of the fields where more efforts are being invested to achieve ever faster and more reliable technology.

And the proof of this is its famous superchargers, those that are spread across many places in the US, Europe and, of course, Spain, who are already looking for a way to standardize around the V3, which are the fastest created by the company so far. Now, are the cars ready for that injection of energy?

Update of some models

Well, in those are those of Elon Musk, not only changing the infrastructures necessary to ensure that these V3 superchargers are spread throughout the world but offering cars the opportunity to take advantage of these improvements. And the latest to get on that car have been the Tesla Model S and Model X, which have just received an update that can already use that extra speed in loading when they stop to refuel.

The message that many owners of these vehicles have received, through the official Tesla app, is that “your car can now charge V3 Superchargers at top speeds of up to 225 kW. As usual, when you navigate to a Supercharger, your car will condition its battery while driving, so it can charge faster. ”

This charge rate, translated into kilometres of autonomy per hour means that in 60 minutes they can fill up to 1,600, but as we all know that batteries do not have as much capacity since it only takes a rule of three to adapt it to the stop that our car handles. If 1,600 kilometres are recharged in 60 minutes, 500 will do it in about 20 or so. So those stops to refuel in a supercharger will no longer be so long and we can easily start again.

In addition to the widespread adoption of these technologies in the face of the loading speed of cars, those of Elon Musk is also developing batteries with more autonomy to combine both elements and allow ourselves that, in the coming years, nobody misses a gasoline or diesel car and that the electric alternative is perceived as a change for the better than what we have right now.