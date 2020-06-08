Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

The Tesla Model 3 Perfomance easily outperforms a whole Porsche 911 GT3

By Brian Adam
As you well know, one of the fixations that Elon Musk has with many of his cars is that, in addition to positioning himself in the market as the best-selling electric alternative, your buyers perceive your EVs as real sports cars capable of facing the most iconic models from other companies. As is the case with Porsche,

And if there is a model that is especially a beast in terms of performance, it is the Porsche 911 GT3, a model that is close to 200,000 euros and whose power, manageability and performance are beyond doubt, so this challenge of a simple Tesla Model 3 Performance of about 55,000 euros is, at least, a dare. But we have surprises.

Autocross circuit at stake

It must be said that the test carried out by DragTimes (a YouTube channel characterized by such comparisons), is at least daring because He does not choose to put these two cars to compete in a straight line but he puts obstacles through and a path with many curves that tries to offer a fairer result. Which is more manageable? Which one holds the most when cornering? Which one performs better?

And we have to tell you that there is a clear winner since the Tesla Model 3 Performance completely sweeps the Porsche 911 GT3. We are talking about a car that has a 4,000cc engine with 500CC of power, rear transmission configuration and seven speeds, light and very manoeuvrable. Well, not even all those characteristics have served to overcome the Tesla model.

For his part, the Tesla Model 3 used in this comparison is a 473CV car with two electric motors and with features that allow it to reach 100 km / h. in just 3.2 seconds. When starting the competition, the car battery was at 89%. So on paper, which model do you think should win? Indeed, the Porsche had almost all the tickets in favour but in the end, things have not gone as the Germans imagined.

The times achieved by the Porsche model were decreasing in each of the three laps. In the first he invested 68.4 seconds, in the second he managed to drop to 58 and finally, in the third, 57 seconds. If you take a look at the tour, you will see the many obstacles and curves that the pilot had to take who, on the first turn, seemed to fall asleep a little on the laurels. Of course, when we see what the Tesla has achieved it is, to say the least, surprising: 56.6 seconds on the first lap, 56 on the second and 55.1 on the third. A difference between the two best times of both cars of almost two seconds. Are you surprised?

