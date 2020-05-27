Tech NewsCar TechTech GiantsTesla
The Tesla Cybertruck appears, live and direct, in a TV program

By Brian Adam
The Tesla Cybertruck appears, live and direct, in a TV program

Since it was introduced to everyone last November, Tesla has boasted a pickup, one that Elon Musk himself already said would have a futuristic design that would leave everyone open-mouthed. And we can not say that he was not right, because the lines of this vehicle are so daring that perhaps it was too far ahead of its time.

The fact is that there have been very few occasions that we have had to see him circulating on the streets, in well-recorded videos, to enjoy one of the most anticipated phenomena of recent times and now one of them arrives. And is that the famous Jay Leno, who has his own car show on CNBC, has had access to a Cybertruck.

Recorded months ago

We already informed you a few months ago, in January of this year, that the television presenter and Elon Musk had been sighted on the premises of The Bored Company at the controls of one of these Cybertruck and, now, we already have the result of that work. Actually, the video that we leave below is the preview, a kind of trailer of what we can see in the full program that will premiere next Wednesday on American television.

On this little sample button, you can see how the interior of the vehicle is, those three seats that it seems to have on the front line and the amount of space it has. In addition to its exterior appearance, which is what continues to attract our attention, especially when compared to the size of many of the vehicles that drive alongside it.

During the video that has been published you can hear Elon Musk talk about how it will be, of the three motorized models with which it will reach the market with different performances, autonomies and powers, or that emphasis because it is armoured, both in the glass and the bodywork, which is and will continue to be shock-resistant steel.

But there are more interesting details that we know thanks to this advance and that is that yes there will be a major change in the Tesla Cybertruck that will hit the market compared to the one presented in November last year: size. According to the Australian, the car we can buy will be “slightly” smaller, so it would not reach those 5.9 meters announced months ago.

In mind, that the car can be parked anywhere To which we go, although in Spain we have already advanced that it will be impossible to do it in a fairly normal garage, since we must not remember the narrow margin that many spaces leave us in shopping centres, public parking lots, etc. We will need at least two of those spaces. Give it to play!

