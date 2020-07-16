The Taoiseach defends the appointment of Jack Chambers as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

Politicians have expressed concern that the new Gaeltacht minister of state must undertake an 'intensive Irish language course' to 'get into' the language

The Taoiseach has defended his decision to appoint Jack Chambers as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht.

Opposition politicians have expressed great concern over the news that the new Gaeltacht minister of state must undertake an "intensive Irish language course" to "get into" the language.

Micheál Martin said today that Chambers was a "talented man" and that he had full confidence that he would benefit the Gaeltacht and the language in his new job.

Talking to TG4 News, the Taoiseach said that it could be "assumed" that the new government will be "very active" in the promotion of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht. He indicated that he, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, and the Minister of State Jack Chambers would ensure that.

Jack Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West, was appointed Chief Whip and minister of state for the Gaeltacht and sport yesterday.

The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht says that he is about to take an "intensive Irish language course" to improve his Irish in the coming weeks.

Chambers says that he is "relatively comfortable conversing" in Irish as it is but that he is about to do the course to "get into" the language. He once had a "good level of Irish", he said.

Catherine Connolly, Independent TD for Galway West, said she was "outraged" by Chambers' appointment and the way his appointment was announced.

“It was clear that it was a rethinking of assigning the responsibilities of the Gaeltacht to the new Minister of State. It does not instil confidence in me that the new government is serious about the Irish language and the crisis in the Gaeltacht.

“I am extremely concerned about the hypocrisy that is going on in terms of the Irish language. We were told that Dara Calleary was chosen as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht because he is a person who speaks Irish and has a vision for the language. Yesterday, nothing like that was mentioned, ”said Catherine Connolly.

According to Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, the Language Planning Officer for the Gaoth Dobhair area, the situation is "a matter of great concern and frustration".

“I am convinced that Jack Chambers is a talented and talented young TD, who will also represent the people of his own constituency of West Dublin.

“But what is a matter of hope in his appointment for the people of the Gaeltacht? Has he ever set foot among us, or has he ever said a word on our behalf, does he know that there is an Irish speaking community?

“I am concerned that we are not here again with this decision but another indication of the position of the Irish language in this government's agenda. Lack of interest, lack of vision and so lack of action and lack of progress, ”says Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí.

PlThe minister of state made Irish language matters a reminder of the great controversy surrounding the appointment of Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh as minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht in 2014 by Enda Kenny.

Enda Kenny, then Taoiseach, announced that McHugh would go on a "language journey" while he was minister of state for the Gaeltacht and McHugh immediately registered for a course with Oideas Gael.

On this anniversary six years ago, on 16 July 2014, Conradh na Gaeilge protested against McHugh's appointment because he was not fluent in Irish, a protest in which Micheál Martin took part.

Julian de Spáinn, Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said this week that it was important that the person responsible for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language be able to function through the medium of Irish and that that person should not have to learn about the problems of the language for a year or two.

He said it was a "good start" that Jack Chambers was able to converse in Irish.