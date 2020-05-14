The Taliban’s strong response to the Afghan president’s threat of aggression

bill to: The Taliban has signaled a full response to President Ashraf Ghani's directive to the Afghan army to launch offensive attacks on militants and increase military operations.

According to the International News Agency, the Taliban denied the Kabul government's allegation of involvement in the attack on the Kabul Maternal and Child Hospital, saying that if the Afghan army carried out an offensive, there would be a full-scale confrontation.

The Taliban spokesman added that as a result of the Afghan army's aggression, we could also increase our military operations. We have never harmed women or children in attacks.

Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani, in his address to the nation after the attack on the Maternal and Child Hospital, blamed the Taliban for the incident and directed the army to abandon its defense policy and launch an offensive against the Taliban.

A truck loaded with explosives hit a military court in the Afghan city of Gardez, killing five people and wounding several others, while the court building was also damaged, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah claimed responsibility for the attack. Has taken

On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in Kabul and opened fire, killing 24 people, including nurses, mothers and newborns. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.