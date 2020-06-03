The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has crushed the largest tour operator in Europe. The reopening of the Mediterranean countries to tourists may give them some relief. Any respite, however, will likely be seasonal.

TUI's official motto (“discover your smile”) has been replaced by a sad face since the confinements across Europe caused a collapse in travel and reservations were canceled. The German company led by Friedrich Joussen described the pandemic as the biggest crisis the industry has ever faced.

It also comes at a particularly delicate time. Travel companies depend on the summer months to generate most of their profits, and popular destinations in southern Europe accounted for more than half of TUI's revenue in 2019.

Joussen was forced to take drastic measures, reducing operating costs from around € 1 billion a month by 70%. It was necessary since he only had enough money to survive around seven months, assuming there was no income.

With the reopening of the economies, some vacations abroad will be saved. Having lost around three-quarters of its value between the start of the year and mid-May, TUI's shares have recovered 60% since Spain, one of its largest markets, announced that tourists could return from July .

An increase in the reserves of sun-hungry northern Europeans, plus the sale of their cruise joint venture mean that Joussen should be able to avoid an impending cash crisis.

Still, any relief will likely be fleeting. The new lease accounting rules imply that TUI's net debt increased by 149% year-on-year to € 4.9 billion at the end of March, equivalent to more than 6 times last year's earnings before interest, taxes and Amortization.

The forecast for a 40% year-over-year decline in this year's revenue and operating losses of € 2 billion (as Goldman Sachs analysts predict) will put great pressure on the balance sheet. And government quarantine regulations, particularly those in the UK, can keep sun worshipers at home.

Joussen has two options: follow his British colleague On the Beach and raise capital from shareholders, or hold on. However, it may be more difficult to take advantage of investors later, especially if there is a second containment.

You could always seek a ransom, as Deutsche Lufthansa did. But, as the airline discovered, the German government and the European Commission can insist on punitive terms and asset sales, so raising capital now would be a prudent move. The resurgence of southern Europe has saved Joussen from a rainy summer; You should enjoy the sun while it lasts.

