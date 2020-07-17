The strange white dwarf survived a supernova

Researchers have discovered a strange white dwarf that wanders our galaxy. Astronomers usually observe helium and hydrogen as the main components of these stars, while SDSS J1240 + 6710, this is the name of the celestial body, has an atmosphere composed of a strange mix of oxygen, neon and magnesium. Why is it so special?

When the sun dies it will turn into a white dwarf, like most stars in our galaxy. The white dwarfs they are stars with the dimensions of the Earth and with a layered structure, the heaviest elements are in the centre (carbon and oxygen) and the lighter ones are outside (hydrogen and helium). When observed, astronomers usually detect hydrogen, sometimes hydrogen and helium, and more rarely carbon.

Astronomers from the University of Warwick in England have observed a very particular celestial body: SDSS J1240 + 6710. This white dwarf presents unusual elements in its atmosphere: oxygen, neon, magnesium and silicon. Furthermore, its speed is around 900,000 km / h, in the opposite direction from the rotation of the galaxy, and its mass is only 40% of that of the Sun.

But why is it so strange? The answer may be very simple: a partial supernova.

The supernovae they are among the most powerful explosions in the universe and are able to overcome even the galaxy that hosts them in brightness. They occur when the white dwarf absorbs material from a companion star, the excess mass is able to compress the core and raise its temperature, triggering a chain of thermonuclear reactions that lead to the explosion. There are also more daring theories, involving black holes and dark matter.

Analyzing better the atmosphere of SDSS J1240 + 6710, astronomers have noticed that the elements of the iron group (iron, nickel and chromium) are missing. These form at the hottest point of the supernova and their absence indicates that the explosion was not complete and stopped before reaching its apex. The cause of this “half-explosion” or “partial supernova” is to be found in the low mass of the white dwarf which prevented the process from completing.

Thanks to Gaia’s immense database, which has over 5,000 passable white dwarfs, astronomers want to look for other similar white dwarfs and understand if there may be other cases of “partial supernovae”. Maybe we could also find traces of life around these dead stars.