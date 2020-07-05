The Story of the CIA Mind Control Project: LSD, Hypnosis, and Other Practices Uncovered by a Mysterious Suicide

In 1973, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all documents from a project over 20 years old to be destroyed in a hurry: the MK Ultra. A year later, the New York Times denounced on its pages that the CIA had been carrying out illegal activities within the United States. Yes, he was referring to the project Helms tried to bury shortly before.

Under the name MK Ultra project, the CIA spent 20 years conducting secret and illegal tests and trials. The objective was none other than to understand and control the will of the human being. LSD, hypnosis, psychiatric techniques, electroconvulsive therapy, torture … The methods used in the project were varied and far removed from everything that is currently considered ethical.

Almost 70 years later, of the more than 150 research subprojects associated with MK Ultra, we only know some of the secrets of one of the greatest historical scandals in the United States. Unfortunately, much of the information was lost in 1973, and the exponent data is in a 1963 report that survived trajectory to purge Helms. However, the story begins much earlier.

The Pont-Saint-Esprit Incident

On the night of August 15, 1951, the small town of Pont-Saint-Esprit was embroiled in one of the rarest episodes in its history: more than 250 people were invaded by collective hysteria. At least 50 of them ended up in a psychiatric residence. Seven others had worse luck and died, two of them by suicide. Sometime later, the British Medical Journal reported that the origin of the outbreak was due to ergot contamination of bread, among which components is lysergic acid, the precursor of the powerful hallucinogen known as LSD.

It was not long after the discovery of certain documents launched another hypothesis to the fore: what if, instead of ergot, the French village had been the subject of an experiment with LSD and other drugs? A mind-control experiment conducted by the CIA beyond American soil. Although this is only the hypothesis held by investigative journalist HP Albarelli, the truth is that biochemist and researcher Frank Olson was one of the men sent to Pont-Saint-Esprit during those dates. Oddly, Olson was also involved in various secret projects.

This scientist joined the CIA and joined the MK Ultra group a year before the Pont-Saint-Esprit event, as it came to light after his death. His presence and the nature of the project in which he participated supposes a tremendous and disturbing coincidence that authors like Albarelli have not let pass: Olson connects the CIA with the people of France.

One of the things that became clear in 1974 and in 1977, when more than 20,000 pages about the project were revealed, is that the intelligence agency was looking for a chemical with which to influence people’s will: control, make them more compliant, get confessions and extract secrets … The applications were many and in the vast majority of procedures some type of hallucinogenic drug was used with the aim of breaking the will. Here’s another coincidence: Olson, who was in Pont-Saint-Esprit, and who participated in MK Ultra very actively, jumped out of his hotel window two years after the incident.

Frank Olson, the scientist who jumped from a hotel window

According to the report, Frank Olson jumped one early morning in 1953 from the window of room 1018A, on the thirteenth floor of the Statler Hotel, in midtown Manhattan. It did not survive. His partner, Robert Lashbrook, said he woke up shortly after he launched, helplessly. If we go back just a few weeks before, Olson along with several of his colleagues, was the subject of a strange experiment. Not in the technical sense, probably, but an experiment after all.

In full swing of the secret program, the MK Ultra science team was invited to a work retreat at a lakeside cabin. There, on the second night, they were drugged with LSD without their knowledge. Unfortunately, the intention of the act has not transcended (although the United States Government admitted the event in 1970 ), but what is clear is that it was a before and after in Olson’s life. From that moment, he began to seriously consider leaving the project and the CIA. Olson was a reputable military biochemist with many decades of service in the military research services, especially biological warfare. His speciality was aerosols and air weapons.

According to the investigation carried out by his family, decades after his death, and with the help of detectives and documentary makers, Olson had witnessed all kinds of things at the CIA, especially on his trips to Europe. For example, Olson recounted in his private notes how he saw a volunteer soldier died oaming at the mouth and convulsing after giving him sarin gas. The reports read after his death show that the investigator had shown his discomfort with this type of experiment on several occasions. His trips to secret detention centres in Germany and other parts of Europe were relatively frequent and there, according to his family, who has had access to Olson’s personal documents, he was able to see scenes similar to that of the soldier on many occasions. Much of the collected documents are now available for review in a project funded by the family itself.

However, it was from the moment his superior administered LSD that Olson seemed to want to withdraw from the action permanently. In 1953 he requested his dismissal as chief of operations. However, his superiors “forced him to lower the psychological pressure that he suffered” with the help of a psychiatrist, Dr. Harold Abramson, closely linked to the project. In the last conversations with Dr. Abramson he advised Olson’s internment in a psychiatric Immediately. Frank Olson apparently accepted willingly, so he was transferred to a hotel, along with Robert Lashbrook, who accompanied him during the treatment process. Shortly thereafter, Olson and Lashbrook were housed in the Statler, awaiting hospitalization for the former. That same night, Paul jumped.

The echo of a fall

Olson’s jump had much more impact than expected. First, it brought a sanction on the MK Ultra project that slowed it down deeply. Even so, the initiative continued to operate until 1964, at which time the lack of results and the most transparent conditions of the American public administration probably began to take their toll and MK Ultra began its gradual dismantling. MK Ultra was closed, and the vast majority of its documents destroyed, in 1973, following the decision of Helms, who feared an internal inspection by the Government.

What happened to Olson, almost 20 years earlier, was part of a domino effect whose echo started slowly and continued to grow until the 1970s. Indeed, by then, some journalists had begun to unearth stories about the initiative, which he had alerted Richard Helms. In 1975, an NYT tip-off caused the formation of the so-called Church Commission and Rockefeller Commission. These were dedicated to dissecting the activities of the CIA in search of irregularities. Investigations showed that the American Intelligence Agency, along with the Department of Defense, had carried out illegal and human-involving experiments.

Despite the efforts of the commissions in charge, the destruction of the vast majority of papers in previous years posed a huge problem. Of all the subprojects, agreements and operations, there are only the testimonies of some of those affected, collected by the commission. According to these, they were unknowingly drugged and subjected to various types of interrogation and testing. And where are all those supposedly dead test subjects? What is the relationship with events like the one in France? What did Olson know? Everything has been left in a deep dark.

Olson’s family began an investigation on their own once the “irregularities” in the case began to emerge. Investigators like Jon Ronson, who followed this and other cases of a military nature, claim that the coroner found evidence of blows to the skull different from those of the fall. Blows that could have knocked Olson unconscious before being thrown out the window. However, this fact was never officially accepted, although the family was compensated for a large sum with the excuse that her husband had been drugged (without his consent) in the retreat to which he was invited by his superior.

At this point, the death of Olson, involuntary protagonist of the story, is in the fog as much as many of the objectives of the MK Ultra project. All we are left with are numerous remains of reports ( which are available ) and laborious investigative work by journalists, private investigators and the family itself. According to these reports, there were at least 149 subprojects in which various universities, research foundations and similar institutions participated. At least 80 institutions and 185 private investigators were part of MK Ultra, although many of them did not know, nor will they ever know, why or by whom they did it and what consequences their actions would have.

