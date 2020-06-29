Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The story of Makokou, a gorilla from South Africa, transported to the hospital for a CT scan

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The story of Makokou, a gorilla from South Africa, transported to the hospital for a CT scan

This is the story of Makokou, a gorilla weighing more than 200 kilos who has had a CT scan due to some annoying nose problems.

Our story begins in the zoo of Johannesburg, in South Africa, where Makokou, a male specimen belonging to the species Gorilla gorilla gorilla of 210 kilos and 34 years old, from December 2019 had some breathing problems. In fact, the animal suffered from a persistent secretion from the nose which, despite having been treated with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, returned to the end of drug treatment. In May, a team of experts, after visiting the animal, diagnosed him with chronic rhinitis which causes polyps to form. These polyps had to be removed surgically, and to do this, the doctors subjected the animal to one TAC, an indispensable investigation to be able to perform the intervention and bring Makokou back into perfect shape.

And this is how our hero was taken to the veterinary hospital of Onderstepoort, part of the structure university of Pretoria. The hospital is 53 kilometres from the zoo and the journey on wheels would have subjected the animal to enormous stress and, moreover, such a long trip, counting round trip, meant sedating him for a long time. Thus, the zoo experts opted for a faster and shorter trip in … helicopter. And that’s how Makokou, a 210-kilo beast, was transported to the hospital in flight, taking much less time than travelling on wheels. To sedate the gorilla, a sedative mixed with the content of a fruit juice was used.

Once they reached the building, the experts subjected the sleeping animal to the diagnostic examination and, subsequently, he was immediately brought home where, once awakened from sedation, he started to wander quietly in his territory, unaware of all this which, meanwhile, had happened. Now in Makokou, all that remains is to undergo the surgical treatment that will take place as soon as all the diagnostic data are analyzed and the surgeons have set a date to perform the surgery. In the meantime, we wish the big gorilla one prompt and complete recovery.

Credit image below: Adrian Tordiffe

More Articles Like This

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Latest news Brian Adam -
Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has...
Read more

In Japan, the cat that saved the life of an injured person became a hero

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tokyo: The pet cat that helped save the life of an injured man became a hero. According to Japanese television, an elderly man near the...
Read more

Microsoft will provide home-based certification to Pakistani students

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Islamabad: Microsoft, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), will enable students to obtain Microsoft certification at home. In this regard,...
Read more

Microplastics have also colonized Antarctica’s food networks

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Microplastics have been discovered in practically every corner of the globe, and new environments are always spotted: from national parks to mountain tops ......
Read more

This is the correct way to clean and disinfect your cell phone

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Follow this step-by-step guide to clean and disinfect your cell phone correctly and without causing damage. The cell phone is one of the objects with...
Read more

Dolphins manage to learn to use the tools by observing their companions

Science Brian Adam -
Dolphins are certainly very intelligent animals, it is now known that these creatures, as well as other cetaceans, have a complex communication system like...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY