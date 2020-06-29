The story of Makokou, a gorilla from South Africa, transported to the hospital for a CT scan

This is the story of Makokou, a gorilla weighing more than 200 kilos who has had a CT scan due to some annoying nose problems.

Our story begins in the zoo of Johannesburg, in South Africa, where Makokou, a male specimen belonging to the species Gorilla gorilla gorilla of 210 kilos and 34 years old, from December 2019 had some breathing problems. In fact, the animal suffered from a persistent secretion from the nose which, despite having been treated with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, returned to the end of drug treatment. In May, a team of experts, after visiting the animal, diagnosed him with chronic rhinitis which causes polyps to form. These polyps had to be removed surgically, and to do this, the doctors subjected the animal to one TAC, an indispensable investigation to be able to perform the intervention and bring Makokou back into perfect shape.

And this is how our hero was taken to the veterinary hospital of Onderstepoort, part of the structure university of Pretoria. The hospital is 53 kilometres from the zoo and the journey on wheels would have subjected the animal to enormous stress and, moreover, such a long trip, counting round trip, meant sedating him for a long time. Thus, the zoo experts opted for a faster and shorter trip in … helicopter. And that’s how Makokou, a 210-kilo beast, was transported to the hospital in flight, taking much less time than travelling on wheels. To sedate the gorilla, a sedative mixed with the content of a fruit juice was used.

Once they reached the building, the experts subjected the sleeping animal to the diagnostic examination and, subsequently, he was immediately brought home where, once awakened from sedation, he started to wander quietly in his territory, unaware of all this which, meanwhile, had happened. Now in Makokou, all that remains is to undergo the surgical treatment that will take place as soon as all the diagnostic data are analyzed and the surgeons have set a date to perform the surgery. In the meantime, we wish the big gorilla one prompt and complete recovery.

Credit image below: Adrian Tordiffe