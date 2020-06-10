The still sunk price of banks prescribes a future zombie

It testifies to the gloomy prospects of European banks that a sharp rise in their shares will continue to sink them deeply. One explanation is that investors expect huge growth in bad debt. But low perpetual rates are the deepest concern.

The region's top 20 banks by market value have seen their shares grow a quarter on average in 10 days, but continue to trade at two-thirds of their tangible book value at the end of March. Assuming a 10% cost of capital, it is consistent with a ROTE of 7%, below the 8.9% average of the last two years.

The pandemic offers clear reasons for pessimism. Provisions rose in the first quarter amid fears of a wave of defaults. But the increase in doubtful credits would have to be huge to justify the discount. On Monday morning, the banks had a combined value of $ 579 billion. If each were expected to get the same ROTE for the past two years, they should be worth $ 813 billion. One way to justify the difference would be for the banks to be about to write off 3% of their loan books, which are worth 8.1 trillion.

But that's more than double the losses they suffered in 2009. In addition, the analysis ignores the fact that most continue to generate operating profit, cushioning loan losses. And Deutsche Bank's huge restructuring costs skew the numbers.

Investors are probably more concerned about low rates, which tighten margins. Yields remain negative for German bonds lasting up to 15 years, and are below 1% for all of Great Britain. This implies very low rates in the near future. That makes more sense of expectations of low capital returns. Investors think banks will avoid debt Armageddon, but they will turn into zombies. A sustained resurgence of long-term rates will be needed to avoid that fate.

>