The state cashback is coming: bonuses and discounts for those who pay with the card at pos

By Brian Adam
In order to push consumption, and encourage Italians to use digital payments, the government is considering the possibility of proposing a real “state cashback” worth two billion euros for a total duration of five months. The rule could enter the new 25 billion euro financial maneuver.

The final green light could arrive already next Thursday: the “POS bonus”, as it has been defined by the Republic, should represent one of the pillars of this new provision of the Executive. Let’s see how it should work, at least judging by the press rumors that emerged on Repubblica.

Apparently, the bonus would be linked to payments with the POS (and therefore with debit or credit cards) carried out in bars and restaurants, but it is not excluded that it will also be extended to clothing or appliance stores, which are suffering more from the repercussions of the health crisis and the lockdown.

The discount mechanism is not yet known, but it should be a real cashback who, based on the amount spent, should credit a sum of money to users. However, a credit directly to the tax drawer is not excluded.

The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, had previously spoken of a similar system, but the Coronavirus emergency could push the government to speed up plans.

