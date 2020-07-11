The spectacular photos of the comet Neowise, visible to the naked eye

It is an all-natural spectacle that many people are witnessing these days. We refer to the comet Neowise, the protagonist of countless spectacular photos taken all over the world.

In particular, according to what reported by SlashGear and The Verge, the comet, whose full name is C / 2020 F3 NEOWISE (if you are wondering, yes, it was discovered thanks to the NASA telescope of the same name), it is giving birth to a pretty good show for fans and the most curious. There are “sightings” scattered around the globe and it seems that the comet will “light up” the skies until August 2020. The possible “dating” of Neowise is very interesting: its formation would have occurred between 4 and 5 billion years does.

We have selected photos to be included with the news, but obviously there are many others, coming from all the countries in which the Neowise comet was found visible to the naked eye these days. If you are interested, we strongly advise you to take a tour on the page dedicated to the hashtag #neowise on Instagram. There are truly breathtaking images.

As for Italy, experts say that in the north the comet should look better starting from Tuesday 14 July 2020 at 9 pm. Obviously, if you want to observe Neowise well, you need to go to environments with little light pollution. As often happens in these cases, the use of binoculars is also recommended. Today 3 July 2020 there has been a lot of talk about the topic in our country, also because of the fact that the comet was seen at dawn in that of Venice.