The space walk of the two NASA astronauts is underway: here’s how to follow it

By Brian Adam
It is going on in these moments 230th spacewalk in the history of the International Space Station. The protagonists are the two NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who will hold the classic maintenance activities but will also conclude the upgrade of the power system.

NASA has been working on this last aspect for almost three years, but the burden and honour of completing the work will lie with Cassidy and Behnken, who will hold after today another walk on July 21 2020.

In the bulletin published on the website, NASA explained that during today’s mission “five of the six old nickel-hydrogen batteries will be removed in favour of the power system including three lithium-ion batteries. All accompanying additional hardware will also be installed“.

After this work, Behnken and Cassidy will turn their attention to other crucial missions not only for the American Space Agency but also for the future of humanity and space exploration.

There Today’s external mission will last about seven hours and started at around 13:30 Italian time. The filming of the official live broadcast comes directly from the helmets supplied to the astronauts. Breathtaking shots of our planet, seen from afar, are not excluded.

At the beginning of the year, the Italian Luca Parmitano also took a spacewalk to repair a fault.

