Saturday, May 9, 2020
TechologySmart World
The Sony soundbar at a special price on the Unieuro store

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Sony soundbar at a special price on the Unieuro store

New day and new soundbar in promotion on our pages. This type of product is always in great demand by many TV and music fans. The new offer concerns a soundbar produced by Bose and offered at an extremely attractive price on the Unieuro online store.

specifically, we refer to the Bose 500, in the black color variant. The discount is no small feat, it is in fact 160 euros less than the original price. It is possible to buy it for only 389.90 euros, compared to 549.95. Among the main features we find the presence of Dolby Digital in addition to full compatibility with Apple's Android and iOS operating systems.

Multi-platform connectivity is guaranteed by possibility to use the integrated USB port or Wi-Fi incorporated. In addition, the interaction between the various devices can take place via cable or bluetooth connection but also directly wirelessly.

Finally, to be underlined also the presence of LED indicators. To purchase the soundbar, you can choose between two options: buy directly from the Unieuro online store or choose to pick it up from the store.

In both cases you can select the payment via Paypal. Today, we presented another offer for a Sony soundbar always on offer on the Unieuro store.

Today, we presented you another offer for the Sony soundbar always on offer on the Unieuro store.

