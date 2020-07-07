The Serie A ready to follow in the footsteps of the La Liga: from 2021 a game in the clear per day?

The Federal Council tomorrow Tuesday 30 June will be crucial for the fate of the championship, as the ultimatum launched to Sky for the payment of the last instalment of the TV rights will be discussed. Above all, however, we will talk about the call for the next three years, and from this front comes an interesting indication.

A DDL presented by the senator of Italia Viva, Daniele Sbrollini, provides for “amendments to Legislative Decree 9 of 9 January 2008, on the ownership and marketing of sports audiovisual rights“, namely the famous Melandri Law which regulates the broadcasting of football matches and sporting events.

If approved, as early as next year Serie A could retrace the footsteps of the Spanish Liga, where one game per week is broadcast in the clear. The DDL also includes another series of changes and facilitations to publishers, but the most interesting part concerns “a real revolution in the world of football also following the latest events related to the health emergency: the transmission of an event live and free, as foreseen by the current model of Spanish football“.

“the value of football cannot be affected by the mere fact that a match per day can be broadcast in the clear. It is enough to see what happens in the UEFA Champions League where the free-to-play sale has generated more revenues. The time is now ripe to retrace that road also at a national level “ reads the note, in which Sbrollini stresses that the game would be “also transmitted for a fee, but the simultaneous free-to-air broadcast would have a highly promotional function for the image of Italian football“.

Just “because of” the Melandri Law, it was not possible to broadcast the last matches of this Serie A in clear, because, despite the positive opinions of DAZN and Sky, the braking of Mediaset arrived and asked for such an intervention.