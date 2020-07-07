SportsFootball
Updated:

The Serie A ready to follow in the footsteps of the La Liga: from 2021 a game in the clear per day?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Serie A ready to follow in the footsteps of the La Liga: from 2021 a game in the clear per day?

The Federal Council tomorrow Tuesday 30 June will be crucial for the fate of the championship, as the ultimatum launched to Sky for the payment of the last instalment of the TV rights will be discussed. Above all, however, we will talk about the call for the next three years, and from this front comes an interesting indication.

A DDL presented by the senator of Italia Viva, Daniele Sbrollini, provides for “amendments to Legislative Decree 9 of 9 January 2008, on the ownership and marketing of sports audiovisual rights“, namely the famous Melandri Law which regulates the broadcasting of football matches and sporting events.

If approved, as early as next year Serie A could retrace the footsteps of the Spanish Liga, where one game per week is broadcast in the clear. The DDL also includes another series of changes and facilitations to publishers, but the most interesting part concerns “a real revolution in the world of football also following the latest events related to the health emergency: the transmission of an event live and free, as foreseen by the current model of Spanish football“.

“the value of football cannot be affected by the mere fact that a match per day can be broadcast in the clear. It is enough to see what happens in the UEFA Champions League where the free-to-play sale has generated more revenues. The time is now ripe to retrace that road also at a national level “ reads the note, in which Sbrollini stresses that the game would be “also transmitted for a fee, but the simultaneous free-to-air broadcast would have a highly promotional function for the image of Italian football“.

Just “because of” the Melandri Law, it was not possible to broadcast the last matches of this Serie A in clear, because, despite the positive opinions of DAZN and Sky, the braking of Mediaset arrived and asked for such an intervention.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

This AI knows how to differentiate a goal from a "great goal": LaLiga launches automatic summaries in real time with the best plays

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
The 'Iniestazo'. That of Ramos in 93. Messi's impossible fouls. They are true goals and all football fans know the importance and difficulty they...
Read more

eBay celebrates the return of Serie A with discounts of up to 60% on TV and soundbar

Electronics Brian Adam -
On the occasion of the return of Serie A, eBay has launched a new promotion that allows you to enjoy discounts of up to...
Read more

How IBM’s artificial intelligence works to revive the old Wimbledon in 2020

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
It is very possible that you have noticed during the months of confinement in those television channels that recover historical games of some sports,...
Read more

Sky renews its rights for Formula 1: the seasons 2021 and 2022 on pay TV

Sports Brian Adam -
A few days after WWE's farewell to Sky, pay-TV has announced that it has renewed for two more seasons the television rights for the...
Read more

Liverpool has one more financial peak to conquer

Football Brian Adam -
Liverpool has reached the promised land, having finally won the Premier League three decades later. Unlike his coach Jürgen Klopp, who has already secured...
Read more

Sky, the transmission of the last Serie A matches is at risk: ultimatum by the League!

Football Brian Adam -
According to reports from La Repubblica, with the resumption of the Serie A championship it would have tightened him clash between the Serie A...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY