The secret of light-absorbing fish discovered by scientists

For the uninitiated, yes: it exists a fish that can absorb light, not to be confused with Nemo’s iconic lantern fish, since we are talking about another type of abyssal fish here. After several studies, scientists have finally managed to discover the secret of this species, or the way in which these fish absorb light.

In particular, according to what reported by ArsTechnica and ScienceFocus, the skin of the horned Anoplogaster, this is the name of the species of fish involved, is able to absorb 99.95% of the light that hits it thanks to its pigment-rich granules (melanin). Put simply, only 0.05% of the light is reflected, thanks to the shape of the skin of the fish involved. In short, scientists have managed to solve the “mystery”.

But what is the environment in which this species of fish lives? The depths of the ocean, a place where light cannot essentially penetrate. Here therefore creatures other than the fish referred to in the common imagination come to life. At the beginning we mentioned Nemo’s lantern fish. Well, even this family of fish, known as Lofiformi (Lophiiformes), is mostly abysmal and can use bioluminescence to hunt prey (in Nemo, Dory approaches fascinated, taking bait). If you want to find out more, we advise you to consult this article in the New York Times, in which specific reference is made to the anglerfish.

Returning to the discovery of scientists, it all started when Karen Osborn, of the Museum of Natural History (Smithsonian), realized that she was only able to photograph properly two species of abyssal fish, namely the aforementioned horned Anoplogaster and theIdiacanthus antrostomus (also known as the black sea dragon and belonging to the Stomiidae family, it is the fish that you can see in the image at the bottom of the article). Following this discovery, Osborn decided to get help from Duke University biologist Sönke Johnsen, in order to understand why his Canon DSLR Mark II with 65mm macro lens and four flashes could capture only these two species well .

This led to solving the “mystery”. In case you are wondering, yes: the Idiacanthus antrostomus, the black sea dragon, is also able to absorb light. In fact, melanin, a pigment also present in human skin that protects us from the “damage” caused by sunlight, is contained in granules which are called melanosomes, which in turn are contained in cells called melanophores. In the case of these fish, melanophores form a continuous layer in the skintherefore, when the light hits the fish, it is almost entirely absorbed.