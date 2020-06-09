The Samsung Unpacked 2020 will be held in August and will bring three new phones, according to Prosser

Jon Prosser, one of the hardest-hitting filters this year, says that Samsung Unpacked event will be held in August and that in this event we will meet three new mobiles, all of them high-end.

Specifically, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a terminal that was expected for those dates. According to Prosser, this will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, two very different Samsung models whose successors were unclear last year.

Three high-end devices on August 5

Both Prosser and IceUniverse point to August 5 as the date for the 2020 Unpacked, something that does not come as a surprise to us. The relevant data here is that they “confirm” the presence of the three devices belonging to existing families. The first of them will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, according to Prosser. This terminal is expected with major hardware improvements such as a new processor, more refined design, bigger screen (and flat) and zoom up to 50x.

Phones for the Samsung virtual Unpacked event: Event August 5th – my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce) Note 20

Fold 2

ZFlip 5G Devices will launch on August 20th — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

The second device of the event will be, according to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. This terminal talks about changes at the screen level. At the hardware level, it is rumoured that will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, accompanied by 5G connectivity and with a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge.

Finally, we talk about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a version with better connectivity for last year’s model. If Samsung wants the terminal to be completely up to date, it must bet on either the Snapdragon 865 or its Exynos 990 or 992 platforms. Regarding the launch, all three devices will launch on the market on August 20 according to Prosser, 15 days after his presentation.