The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G lets us see its design in new images and its characteristics in TENAA

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G lets us see its design in new images and its characteristics in TENAA

If yesterday it was the future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that appeared on the Samsung Russia website, today we have to talk about another phone that the Korean will foreseeably announce: the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, or what is the same, the next Samsung folding.

This renewal of the Galaxy Z Flip that we met at the beginning of the year has already been leaked several times in anticipation a design very similar to its predecessor. Now, its passage through the Chinese certification entity TENAA gives us some of its most important characteristics, which are added to the images shared by the leaker Evan Blass in his private Patreon.

With the Snapdragon 865+ and in a matte finish

Galaxy Z Flip

It seems that Samsung intends to bet on the Mystic Bronze colour because that bronze hue – pulling copper- in which this 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip now appears is the same that we have previously seen in images the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In addition, the 360 ​​images shared by Evan Blass reveal a matte finish that would replace the gloss of its predecessor.

The images show us the device from all points of view, both in the closed and open position, which allows us to verify, once again, that there will be no great differences with the model that is currently marketed (including the small external screen and the horizontal module of the main camera).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared in the Chinese certification entity TENAA with the model name “SM-F7070”, slightly different from another previously certified terminal called “SM-F707B”. It is possible that the first one is aimed at the Chinese market while the second one could be for another region. In any case, the Chinese variant now listed on TENAA will support bands n41, n78, and n79 for 5G SA and NSA networks.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The feature listing on TENAA reveals the phone’s specs and also shows pictures of the phone in dark grey. The most outstanding feature is the Snapdragon 865+ processor, a Snapdragon 865 overclocked at 3.09 GHz that is expected for this July.

Otherwise, there is no other change from the current model: 5G variant features the same dimensions (167.3 × 73.6 × 7.2mm), displays (1.05 and 6.7 inches AMOLED), RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB) configurations, and batteries (2,500 + 704 mAh).

Track | GSMArena | XDA

