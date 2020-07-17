The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will arrive with Snapdragon 865 at the end of the year, according to Ice Universe

Despite the Samsung Galaxy S20 being unveiled in early 2020, Samsung would still have another model in development to end the year: the supposed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Fan Edition. This mobile, of which we already knew some details, would include the Snapdragon 865 and 120 Hz screen, among some details.

Samsung’s commitment to its own processors is especially relevant in the ‘premium’ line of phones: generally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ship with Exynos for most markets. Although this does not imply that Samsung stops using Snapdragon since it distributes its best phones with Qualcomm SoC in some countries, such as the United States. And there is another exception: the reduced version of their key phones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is an example. And the next Samsung Galaxy S20 would be next.

Snapdragon 865 for an evolved high-end S10 Lite

Everything is kept up in terms of rumour even though the sources are reliable enough. The first was SamMobile, which already anticipated the development of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 that kept the code name of ‘Fan Edition’, surely in homage to the Samsung Galaxy Note FE. And now we know new details of that phone in development from the hands of Ice Universe: the well-known ‘filter’ The model has been confirmed on Twitter while taking advantage to communicate some of its characteristics.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition shouldn’t stray too far in design from its siblings, nor should it be much smaller than the ‘normal’ Galaxy S20. According to Ice Universe, I would bet on the Snapdragon 865, great news for those who want a good Samsung without Exynos. The mobile would maintain a quality screen and also the high screen refresh, the 120 Hz that the S20 range premiered this year. In addition, it would offer a front camera under a minimum hole in the panel: 3.3 mm. And it would not do without IP68 dust and water protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would bet on the screen at 120 Hz, IP68 protection and hole on the screen for the front camera

Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would be presented in the last quarter of the year, surely to take advantage of Christmas shopping. AND It would be fairly adjusted, always in terms of Samsung’s high-end. We will have to wait to finally know the phone.

Track | SamMobile