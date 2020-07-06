The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be presented on August 5, according to Ice Universe

In recent years, Samsung has never missed an appointment in August. An event that is part of their #Unpacked and that it seemed that this year it would be delayed as a result of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, but this may not be the case. At least it is what tells us the last direct leak of an Ice Universe with a percentage of success, and credibility, quite high.

What this oriental filter tells us is that Samsung is already finalizing the details for its next great presentation. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, since we are used to receiving more than one model also from this family, they heat up in the band to go out on the field on August 5. I suppose, of course, that it will again be a 100% online event, without the presence of the public. The keynote of this turbulent 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on August 5

As expected talking about a top of the range of these characteristics and fame, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have been letting us see some of its specifications before the indicated time. Leaks and rumors that, everything is said, have been less aggressive than in previous seasons but they have also been present in the market.

These leaks have told us that the brain will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 for some countries and the Exynos 992 for others, that we could get up to 16GB of RAM in the most powerful version and that we would have a maximum battery, always talking about rumors, of 4,500 mAh for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. Will we have a third model? It will be seen on August 5.

August 5, TheNextGalaxy – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2020

As for sizes, there is talk of 6.87 inches for the Galaxy Note 20+ with a rather strange QHD + resolution. Specifically, 3,096 x 1,444 pixels, leaving us with a 19.3: 9 ratio and a density of 497 pixels per inch. Refresh rate, 120Hz. There are voices that point to the normal Galaxy Note 20 staying at 90Hz, we will see what happens when the presentation arrives.

The phones, as we said, should arrive on August 5, although the official confirmation will only come from the hand of Samsung itself, when I send the invitations to your Unpacked. Meanwhile, we are reserving the date to meet the two future leaders of the Korean giant’s catalog.