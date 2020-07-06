MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be presented on August 5, according to Ice Universe

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be presented on August 5, according to Ice Universe

In recent years, Samsung has never missed an appointment in August. An event that is part of their #Unpacked and that it seemed that this year it would be delayed as a result of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, but this may not be the case. At least it is what tells us the last direct leak of an Ice Universe with a percentage of success, and credibility, quite high.

What this oriental filter tells us is that Samsung is already finalizing the details for its next great presentation. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, since we are used to receiving more than one model also from this family, they heat up in the band to go out on the field on August 5. I suppose, of course, that it will again be a 100% online event, without the presence of the public. The keynote of this turbulent 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on August 5

As expected talking about a top of the range of these characteristics and fame, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have been letting us see some of its specifications before the indicated time. Leaks and rumors that, everything is said, have been less aggressive than in previous seasons but they have also been present in the market.

These leaks have told us that the brain will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 for some countries and the Exynos 992 for others, that we could get up to 16GB of RAM in the most powerful version and that we would have a maximum battery, always talking about rumors, of 4,500 mAh for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. Will we have a third model? It will be seen on August 5.

As for sizes, there is talk of 6.87 inches for the Galaxy Note 20+ with a rather strange QHD + resolution. Specifically, 3,096 x 1,444 pixels, leaving us with a 19.3: 9 ratio and a density of 497 pixels per inch. Refresh rate, 120Hz. There are voices that point to the normal Galaxy Note 20 staying at 90Hz, we will see what happens when the presentation arrives.

The phones, as we said, should arrive on August 5, although the official confirmation will only come from the hand of Samsung itself, when I send the invitations to your Unpacked. Meanwhile, we are reserving the date to meet the two future leaders of the Korean giant’s catalog.

More Articles Like This

Leaked the presentation date of the Galaxy Note20, do you know when it will be?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Although it seems that Apple is the only one that has a scheduled date to present its new devices exactly, Samsung is another...
Read more

Bonus Holidays 2020: problems and controversies for using the Io app

Android Brian Adam -
The Government's 2020 Holiday Bonus has been available for a few days can be requested through the Io application for Android and iOS. Just...
Read more

Annual electronic waste could reach 75 million tons by 2030

Tech News Brian Adam -
In 2014, humans have thrown about 44.4 million tons of electronic wastebattery-powered or electric devices such as laptops, smartphones and televisions. By 2030, that...
Read more

You can now buy a Tesla Model 3 with a discount of 6,500 euros

Social Networks Brian Adam -
Although it may seem that in Spain Tesla has followed the path of its American parent with this sale, the truth is that the...
Read more

How to backup your smartphone while charging

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Backups on a smartphone (or a tablet and a computer) are essential because they allow us, not only to easily recover any file...
Read more

F1 2020 Review: the virtual Formula One championship is back

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Simultaneously with the resumption of the championship after months of stop, Codemasters is preparing to launch the new F1 2020. Punctual like a Swiss watch,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY