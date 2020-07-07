The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered in photos, showing its screen with curved edges

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected on August 5, and we have already been able to see the appearance of some of the models through own and external leaks. As if this were not enough, now the YouTuber Jimmy is Promo has shared photos of a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that show us their real appearance instead of official renders or photos.

If with the previous leaks we got a good idea of ​​what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will look like from behind, now we have a first look at its front, with a less rounded design line and smaller perforation for the front camera.

Photos of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

There are a total of four photos of a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra consistent with previous leaks. Behind the camera, module is prominent, with and three lenses, one of them with periscopic zoom rumoured to reach 50x zoom and the main sensor of 108 megapixels.

Ahead, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does not differ much from the previous generation, although there are subtle changes. In a face to face comparison between the Note 10 and Note 20 Ultra we can see that the design is more gridded, the axes of the screen seem to have a greater curve and the hole for the front camera seems to be smaller than in the previous generation.

I shot Note10+ at the same angle, let's compare the subtle differences between N20U and N10+.

1.N20U is more square

2. N20U bezel is narrower

3. N20U hole is smaller

4.N20U seems to be more curved pic.twitter.com/TBSooqTMiB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2020

In these new photos, we can also see the S-Pen, whose location is moved sideways. Other leaked details expected from this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are a screen 6.87-inch AMOLED QHD +, Snapdragon 865+ (not yet official), 12 GB of RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery. If your submission date is confirmed, we will meet you next month.

Track | Gizmochina