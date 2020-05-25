The Samsung Galaxy M01 is filtered before its launch: dual camera and Snapdragon 439 among its features

Slowly, Samsung is renewing its family of Galaxy M phones, so that so far this year the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 have been officially presented. Now, everything indicates that, taking advantage of the launch of the first one in India, the South Korean company will also announce the Galaxy M01.

As happened in the Galaxy A line with the Galaxy A01, this new phone would be located directly as the most basic family model. Now, a new leak has exposed most of the features of this future Galaxy M01 and, as one would expect, it is clearly a terminal that points directly to Samsung's entry range.





With 3 GB of RAM and screen less than 6 inches

The filtration comes to us from the 91mobiles medium, which ensures that both the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 will be announced in India in early June, that is, next week. The M11 was officially unveiled in the United Arab Emirates in late March, but the Galaxy M01 will be unveiled for the first time.

According to this medium, the future member of the Samsung entry range will have a 5.71 inch TFT screen with HD + resolution 1,560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19: 9. As for the photographic equipment, the Galaxy M01 is expected to present a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, meanwhile, would offer 5 megapixels of resolution.

For the processor, Samsung will opt for the Snapdragon 439 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage internal which should be expandable with a microSD card. These details coincide with the SM-M015G model that appeared on Geekbench a couple of months ago. So, Android 10 was also targeted as an operating system, under One UI, of course.

It is also speculated that it will not have a fingerprint sensor, but it will have facial recognition. To feed, rumors point to a 4,000 mAh battery with a standard load of 5 W. It is likely that many of these benefits sound familiar to you, and there are several that coincide with the Galaxy A01. We will have to wait until next week to clear up doubts,

Track | 91mobiles