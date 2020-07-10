The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are updated with various camera functions of the Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are being updated with the camera functions of the Galaxy S20, something that opens a world of possibilities in this two mid-range. In general, Samsung provides various functions to its devices depending on the range, with the best camera functions reserved for top-of-the-range models.

With this new update, the Galaxy A51 and A71 receive the main functions of Samsung’s high-end, among which it stands out mainly pro mode, which allows us to manually control the parameters of the camera.

New modes for Samsung’s mid-range

The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are starting to update with a new update which mainly brings improvements at the interface level. First of all we can highlight small, but quite useful functions, such as Single Take. This mode allows you to capture up to 10 seconds of material to later choose and edit the photographs to your liking.

Quick Take, fast sharing mode and more options are coming to the A51 and A71. However, the star function is the professional model

Similarly, improvements come when sharing photos, with small changes at the interface level that facilitate this process. Specifically, it is the ‘Quick Share’ option, which allows users to see who are nearby to send content quickly.

However, star novelty is the Pro model. Samsung usually reserves this mode for high-end families. In the case of the A51 and A71, they arrive fully manual controls, to be able to change focus, shutter speed and more in professional mode. Similarly, modes like Night Hyperlapse and more options at the filter level.

