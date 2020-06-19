MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands in Spain: official price and availability

In mid-December, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy A51, a new mid-range model with Quad rear camera and 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. That terminal ended up landing in our country a few weeks later, in early January, and, after several rumours and leaks, it welcomed a 5G variant in April.

Well, precisely that Galaxy A51 5G has just arrived in Spain to become the most affordable 5G terminal of the Korean company. This new model differs from the A51, obviously, in that it now offers 5G connectivity, but also increases RAM and battery. The best? We already know when and at what price it will be available.

Galaxy A51 5G price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A51 5g 03

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is already on the official website of the company in three different colors (pink, black or white) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

From Samsung’s own website, they offer us the option of acquiring it at Fnac, where it has a price of 469 euros and a delivery period of 10 to 15 days. At the moment, we don’t know when it will reach other distributors, but it would not be surprising if it did soon.

A premium mid-range brain

Samsung Galaxy A51 5g 02

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A51 includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution and integrated fingerprint reader. This is an Infinity-O panel, which means it has a perforation in the centre to house the front camera.

The main characteristic that defines this model with respect to the standard A51 is its 5G connectivity, which is provided by the Exynos 980 processor, an octa-core chipset with two 2.2 GHz cores and six 1.8 GHz cores. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a Micro SD card of up to 1 TB and the Android 10 operating system with the layer customization Samsung One UI 2.1.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5g 04

It also has a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 5-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture for macro photography, and a 5-megapixel f / 2.2 depth sensor for bokeh (background blur).

The front camera, meanwhile, has a 32-megapixel resolution sensor with f / 2.2 aperture. When it comes to autonomy, the Galaxy A51 5G includes a 4,500 mAh battery supports 15W fast charge.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
screenSuper AMOLED 6.5 inch
FulHD + resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels)
Dimensions and weight158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm
187 g
ProcessorExynos 980
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Frontal camera32MP, F2.2
Rear camera48 MP f / 2.0
12 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle
5 MP f / 2.4 macro
5 MP f / 2.2 depth
Drums4,500 mAh
Fast charge 15W
Operating systemAndroid 10
Samsung One UI 2.0
Connectivity5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, Minijack
OthersFingerprint reader under the screen
Price469 euros

More information | Samsung

