The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

One of Samsung’s most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already be purchased in the first stores. And at a price not too expensive since the mobile starts with a label of fewer than 300 euros.

Samsung has been renewing its A range with mobiles of all categories, specifications and, of course, also prices. And it is the mid-range phones that accumulate the most sales within said A range; with the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 as main, and renewed, exponents. But they are not the only ones, a new contender comes to Spain to offer more variety to those looking for a good phone at a more or less affordable price: the Samsung Galaxy A31 is already sold in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A31: great autonomy and multiple cameras

The mobile in question was presented at the end of March this year as a renewal of the successful Samsung Galaxy A30. Samsung updated it without running away from the keys that they had dialled in the first model: AMOLED large screen, good capacity battery, balanced hardware and multiple cameras. In this sense, the Samsung Galaxy A31 aims to offer a decent Android experience, at least on paper.

Samsung has confirmed the marketing of the Galaxy A31 in Spain at a price of 299 euros in two different colours: Prism Crush Black (black) and Prism Crush Blue (blue). The phone is already available from some official distributors, such as FNAC. And it will reach more stores, including Samsung’s own, soon.

Below are the full features of the Samsung Galaxy A31.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A31 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 73.1 x 159k3 x 8.6mm

185 grams SCREEN 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

Notch in the form of “U” PROCESSOR Octa-Core (Dual 2 GHz + Hexa 1.7 GHz) RAM 4/6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 64/128 GB expandable with microSD cards REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 2.0

Wide-angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Depth 5 MP f / 2.4

Macro 5 MP f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 20 MP f / 2.2 BATTERY 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with One UI 2.0 CONNECTIVITY NFC

WiFi ac

4G OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen PRICE Determined

