The Samsung Galaxy A21s arrives: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy A21s arrives in Spain: official price and availability

No less than in January was when it was first spoken of that Samsung was preparing a new model of its Galaxy A family with some improvements over the Galaxy A21 and with the aim of succeeding the Galaxy A20s. Those rumours intensified in May to anticipate its design and a large part of its features, such as the 6.5-inch perforated screen or the quad rear camera.

Finally, the Galaxy A21s was officially presented by the company on the 15th of that month, although we have had to wait until now to see details about its availability -and its price- In our country.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21s

The new Galaxy A21s goes on sale in Spain at a price of 229 euros. It is marketed in a single variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage, and in three different colours: black, blue and white (red and the 3GB / 32GB version, at the moment, do not reach our country ).

A new commitment to photography and autonomy

Galax A21s Blue Front

In addition to a 6.5-inch perforated LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), the Galaxy A21s has a 2 GHz octa-core processor (Samsung does not specify the model) that comes accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card up to 512 GB.

One of its strengths we have in the autonomy section, where the Galaxy A21s boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supports 18W fast charge. As an operating system, One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, and among its connectivity options, we find 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a headphone jack.

Galaxy A21s Blue Back1

In the hole of the screen, there is a 13-megapixel front camera It also acts as a facial recognition system, an identification method that the A21s complements with a rear fingerprint reader.

The posterior chamber is composed of a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle and two 2-megapixel f / 2.4 sensors for macro photography and depth reading, respectively.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT75.3 x 163.7 x 8.9 mm
192 g
SCREEN6.5 inch TFT
HD + resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels)
PROCESSOR2 GHz octa-core
RAM4GB
INTERNAL STORAGE64GB + MicroSD up to 512GB
REAR CAMERA48 MP, f / 2.0
8MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2
2 MP macro, f / 2.4
2 MP depth, f / 2.4
FRONT CAMERA13 MP, f / 2.2
DRUMS5,000 mAh
15W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10
One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader
Facial recognition
PRICE229 euros

More information | Samsung

