Thursday, May 21, 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is an A71 5G with a quantum random number generator

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is an A71 5G with a quantum random number generator

Since Samsung remodelled its ranges to create the A-series, the Samsung Galaxy A models have been counted in dozens. What was not included in the diagrams is a specific model with a quantum generator of random numbers, and that is precisely the basis of the new Samsung Galaxy A Quantum, a new terminal presented in South Korea in collaboration with the operator SK Telecom.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is basically a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with a new name and a new chip inside. It is a QNRG or quantum number random generator, capable of generating random numbers without any pattern and totally unpredictable.


Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
screenAMOLED 6.7 ”
FHD +
Dimensions and weight162.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm
185 g.
ProcessorExynos 980
RAM8 GB
Storage128 GB
Micro SD
Frontal camera32 MP f / 2.2
Rear camera64 MP f / 1.8
12 MP wide angle
5 MP macro
5 MP bokeh
Drums4,500 mAh
OthersQuantum random number generator chip
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Price489 euros to change

The most random random numbers

Qnrg The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum and the tiny random number generator chip

On the outside, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is no different than any other current smartphone and, specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, with which it shares 99% of its DNA. It is a terminal with Exynos 980, 8 GB of RAM, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP quad camera.

Inside, there is a tiny change. The first is included quantum chip random number generator, capable of generating random numbers without any pattern and totally unpredictable. This tiny chip has a size of 2.5 x 2.5 millimetres. Unlike other normal random number generators, this one ensures complete entropy from the first bit, relying on the noise picked up by the CMOS image sensor LED

Quantum2

This unpredictable random generation has applications in security, biometric identification and generation of encryption keys. Customers will be able to use this extra security provided by the chip in various operator services, such as T ID login or SK Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum goes on sale officially on May 22, with a pre-order period starting tomorrow. Its official price is 649,000 Korean won, about 489 euros to change.

LG Q61: the mid-range is renewed with a four-lens camera and perforated screen

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the LG Velvet, the South Korean company turns its eyes to the Q series with the new LG Q61, a terminal that represents...
Read more

Google loses the brain behind the Pixel camera: Marc Levoy leaves the company

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google no longer has two of the most important people in the development of the Pixel. Taking a look at LinkedIn, we note that...
Read more

This launcher makes it easy to launch applications with one hand without changing the interface of your mobile

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to customize the launch of applications, shortcuts or functions without changing your preferred launcher or the interface that comes standard on...
Read more

UltraCam: Google’s camera modified to the maximum and optimized for mid-range mobiles

Android Brian Adam - 0
One of the creators of the Gcam, the modification of the Google camera to bring this process to as many terminals as possible, he...
Read more

The LG K41S and the LG K51S arrived: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam - 0
Although the mobile division is not what works best for LG, the South Korean company does not stop in its efforts to periodically continue...
Read more

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hidden super power: it is able to see the inside of some objects

Android Brian Adam - 0
Today's mobiles come loaded with possibilities, but until now we have not seen a newly discovered capacity in the OnePlus 8 Pro: its special...
Read more
