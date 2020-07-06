Moscow: In Russia, a couple has built an exact replica of the Pyramid of Gaza near their home, which they rent for ڈالر 50 to 140 140 a day.

Strange things are known about the pyramids of Egypt, one of which is that if a few hours or a few days are spent in them, the sick person becomes healthy and if he is injured, his wounds heal quickly. While healthy people who spend time in the pyramids of Egypt never get sick.

A couple living in the town of Stanka, on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, believe in all these alleged features of the Egyptian pyramids. So he planned to build a replica of the Gaza Strip on his home grounds.

Initially, no contractor was willing to do the work, but in the end, they found a contractor who was like-minded. The construction work was completed in about a year and a half. This replica of the Gaza pyramid is 19 times smaller than the original pyramid but still much larger than a typical house.

Its construction contractor says that the workers injured during the work would have recovered quickly if they had been placed in the incomplete structure of the pyramid, while not a single worker had fallen ill during the entire period.

For the past few months, the Russian couple has been busy promoting "an exact replica of the Great Pyramid of Gaza," which can accommodate two to three people inside. The "rent" for a one-night stay here ranges from a minimum of ڈالر 50 (approximately PKR 8,000) to 140 140 (PKR 23,000).

He says that for those who cannot go to Egypt but also want to benefit from the mysterious features of the pyramids of Egypt, this is a very low cost deal.