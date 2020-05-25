Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
The role of technology to empower an inclusive future

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

3.8 billion people are not yet connected to the Internet and billions more do not have consistent or affordable access to this network.

By Summa Magazine

Much is said about inclusion these days so that people from all socioeconomic strata, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities and avoid discrimination based on ideological, religious, or any other type of approach.

In this broad spectrum of needs, Information Technology plays an important role in helping inclusion to be a reality. Cisco, in its most recent studies on the Internet (1) and Digital Preparation (2), has been able to verify that one of the premises for technology to help societies is that, in the first instance, connectivity infrastructure is a reality, in addition to the fact that people have the basic needs of housing, health, food and -in particular- access to education at all levels.

Also, in a more recent study, "The Role of Technology to Empower an Inclusive Future" Cisco reaffirms its belief in a world with greater equality of opportunity. At this point, access to the Internet is key, since in places where there is more access to the Internet, inequality tends to be lower.

In the study, which states that the IT industry should be the engine of inclusion, it is reported that bringing the Internet to those who are currently disconnected would add $ 6.7 billion to the global economy and lift 500 million people out of poverty (3 ) as Wi-Fi 6 and emerging 5G networks, combined with cloud and Artificial Intelligence, will create new jobs and business models; therefore, it is expected that by 2026 in the United States of America there could be a decrease of 1.4 million redundant jobs, but it would translate into an increase of 12 million new jobs.

If we take into account that a common denominator of these advances is technology, network connectivity becomes critical for citizens to participate. This greater inclusion has been achieved – and could continue to improve – thanks to the fact that currently half of the world's population has access to the internet (4) although according to the World Economic Forum, it is still very expensive for most people in the planet have the Internet; and especially women, for cultural reasons, are those who are less favored in this matter.

This means that 3.8 billion people are not yet connected to the Internet and billions more do not have consistent or affordable access to this network. The Internet is accessible in 100% of its inhabitants only in 29 countries (4) and women are up to 50% less likely to be connected to the Internet than men.

In addition to Internet access, generating interest in science and technology is another fundamental component. For this reason, various regions such as Latin America have established programs that aim to cover this need and support the development of technological and digital skills. An important point considering that, according to the World Bank, economies that invest in quality education and health have a 30% to 50% more productive workforce.

As Information and Communication Technologies are present in all countries of the world, and as all layers of society have access, it will be possible to achieve equal development, for which it is necessary to commit to three key initiatives: Design and implement technologies to ensure the creation of new pathways to economic prosperity for all, not just some; invest resources in underserved communities around the world; and stimulate an ecosystem around business.

