The robot that watched the streets for the coronavirus becomes … pastor!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The coronavirus crisis has brought many new features to our lives, although some of them were already there waiting for a moment in which to show their true usefulness. And it is the case of robots, which in these times of confinement where we cannot have contact with other people to cut the chain of infections, they are our only weapon to continue interacting with the outside.

Robot Rocos.

Rocos is also a model that has become famous in recent weeks since was used by Singapore authorities to patrol the parks and warn pedestrians that they did not comply with the minimum social distance measures. Its effectiveness could be seen in some videos that circulate on the network and that seemed to take us to those science-fiction movies where robots are part of the stage.

Now convert your activity

So while the pandemic had a place reserved for them as vigilantes of the good conduct of human beings, now Rocos and Boston Dynamics have reviewed many other activities in which you could have a key role and decisive for achieving greater productivity, if not directly in saving and optimizing tasks.

As you can see in the video, Rocos, which is what the robot is called, has changed the parks of the Asian city for cultivated fields and meadows through which sheep meekly run. In one and the other, he has work to do thanks to the cameras and sensors that he has installed, which allow him to permanently monitor crops, warning of the presence of animals (or not), intruders, the state of crops, etc. Even in the video you can see how good it is to control entire flocks of sheep.

Software that manages the movements of Rocos.

In this test, carried out in New Zealand, Rocos has demonstrated its versatility in tasks that would not be typical for a robot. Firstly, due to the enormous extension of the land to be covered, but also due to the orographic variety of landscapes, which go from large open areas that are easy to navigate to small elevations that it also easily overcomes. Its design is the key to that functionality, which allows it to adapt to any circumstance thanks to its LiDAR sensors, which scan in terrain where it moves to make the best movement decision.

The CEO of the company, David Inggs, has stated that “The era of autonomous robots is upon us. We are working with organizations like Boston Dynamics to help accelerate the adoption of robotics. By connecting robots to the cloud, we can help them combine a software layer (…) with robotics to achieve physical automation at scale. Our clients are increasing their human workforce to automate processes physicals that are often boring, dirty, or dangerous. “

