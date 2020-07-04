Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience
Updated:

The robot that is learning to suture by watching videos of how surgeons do it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The robot that is learning to suture by watching videos of how surgeons do it

Suturing a patient after an operation is a relatively simple task for a doctor. After all, it is simply a matter of sewing following some basic guidelines. But is it for a robot? In a new collaborative University of California project Intel decided to put this to the test and they taught a robot to suture.

Under the name of Motion2Vec, the project seeks to ensure that a robot can suture patients with the precision of a human. For this, it has been equipped with a semi-supervised deep learning system with which the robot learn by watching public surgical videos where sutures are made. from there it is the job of the AI ​​to learn to imitate the doctor's movements and then imitate them with sufficient precision.

Imitating surgeons

The trick that the makers of Motion2Vec have followed is a technique used for image recognition called siamese neural network. The idea behind this is that two identical networks receive two separate data sets and after processing and comparing them offers only one final result. In other words, on the one hand the AI ​​obtains the video of the doctor making the suture and on the other it records the robot practicing. Comparing these two videos learn to improve the precision of robot movements.

Shows Sample videos the robot has been watching.

The researchers add that they needed a total of 78 videos JIGSAWS as a database to teach the robot. As a result, Motion2Vec learned to suture with an 85.5% precision an average error of 0.94 cm in precision when hitting the exact point. It is not yet at the level required when operating with humans, but fortunately the robot did not practice with humans.

Hardly a robot like this is going to be in charge of replacing a surgeon. As we have seen from time to time, AI at the moment of truth fails more than theory. However, it is plausible that in the future become an extra help in the operating room for very basic and monotonous tasks that can be done by someone with a qualification not as high as that of the doctor. The researchers say that using this technique, the robot can learn more than just suturing, such as removing impurities from a wound.

and arXiv

More Articles Like This

They create a robot dolphin to replace those that are in captivity in aquariums: thus swim and interact with humans

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
In recent years, the population has become increasingly aware of what it means to have a wild animal in captivity. Zoos or...
Read more

Spot will soon be sold with a robotic arm and Boston Dynamics even sees him as a perfect home helper.

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
In recent weeks, Boston Dynamics has finally put its Spot robot dog on sale for all kinds of companies (in the United...
Read more

These amazing colored insects have been preserved in amber for 99 million years

Science Brian Adam -
Just like today, 99 million years ago, the colours of the animal world were truly vivid everywhere in nature. How do we know this?...
Read more

Bad news: the launch of the rover that will look for life on Mars has been postponed

Space tech Brian Adam -
After being postponed for the first and second time, the launch of the next rover to explore Mars has been also postponed a third...
Read more

This AI knows how to differentiate a goal from a "great goal": LaLiga launches automatic summaries in real time with the best plays

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
The 'Iniestazo'. That of Ramos in 93. Messi's impossible fouls. They are true goals and all football fans know the importance and...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, here are the first images and a possible data sheet

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus Nord is already available for pre-order, but it is also already sold out. Pending the "second round" of orders, however, the online leaked...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY