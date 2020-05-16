The results of the Corona virus test kit used in the White House are questionable

Washington: The results of a test kit used to diagnose corona virus in the White House have been described as dubious.

According to the World News Agency, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steve Hunn has said that the White House will have to decide for itself whether it will continue to use the same test kit for the corona virus that incorrectly performed several tests. Reported negative.

Speaking to the American News Channel, Hunn said that the Federal Drug Authority has been providing instructions to the White House regarding this test but it will be up to the White House to decide whether to implement them or not.

The White House is using the Abbott Laboratory's "15 Minutes" test kit for President Donald Trump, his staff and the Task Force on Corona Virus, which gives results in just 15 minutes. Research on the test on Thursday found that it had given incorrect results to several tests and shown them to be negative.

Hunn said the FDA has approved the availability of the test and that it can be used, but if a doctor or patient suspects that their tests have been incorrectly tested, they should be referred to another. Tests should also be done.