Health Minister Simon Harris said the current reproductive rate for coronary viruses in the country is around 0.7. That's the rate at which the virus spreads from person to person.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Minister said that it is very difficult to estimate the rate due to the current low number of cases.

He urged the public to be vigilant at all times and to follow the public health advice to ensure the virus does not spread.

He again urged people to wear masks in shops, buses and trains.

The Minister said that the National Public Health Emergency Team will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the latest information on Covid-19 disease in Ireland.

They will also discuss how social constraints can be alleviated earlier than currently planned, he said.