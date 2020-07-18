The remains of an Aztec palace and the home of the conquistadores Cortés have been discovered

During work in the Monte de Piedad building in Mexico City, archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made an incredible discovery: the basalt slab floors from the Palace of Axayácatl and the remains of one house built for the conqueror Hernán Cortés.

Axayacatl was a king who ruled the pre-Columbian population of the Aztecs and reigned over the city of Tenochtitlán (present-day Mexico City) from 1469 to 1481. He was the father of Montezuma II, one of the last rulers of the Aztec Empire. Montezuma (who ruled from 1502 to 1520) brought the conquistadores Hernán Cortés to his palace in Tenochtitlán, where the Spaniards lived as his guests for several months.

Here, the ruler was taken prisoner and subsequently killed. Two other Aztec rulers succeeded the king, but their kingdoms were short-lived and the Aztec empire quickly collapsed under them. Excavations also revealed a house built for Cortés. The dwelling was the place where the Spanish conqueror resided for several years and it also became the home of New Spain’s first Cabildo around 1525.

Archaeologists unearthed a stone masonry wall by 1.50 meters high by 1.25 meters wide which served as the base and platform for a series of building columns. The Aztecs were a truly mysterious people: the mystery of a 500-year-old gold bar has recently been unveiled and they had one of the most terrifying sounding instruments ever.