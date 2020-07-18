Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The remains of an Aztec palace and the home of the conquistadores Cortés have been discovered

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The remains of an Aztec palace and the home of the conquistadores Cortés have been discovered

During work in the Monte de Piedad building in Mexico City, archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made an incredible discovery: the basalt slab floors from the Palace of Axayácatl and the remains of one house built for the conqueror Hernán Cortés.

Axayacatl was a king who ruled the pre-Columbian population of the Aztecs and reigned over the city of Tenochtitlán (present-day Mexico City) from 1469 to 1481. He was the father of Montezuma II, one of the last rulers of the Aztec Empire. Montezuma (who ruled from 1502 to 1520) brought the conquistadores Hernán Cortés to his palace in Tenochtitlán, where the Spaniards lived as his guests for several months.

Here, the ruler was taken prisoner and subsequently killed. Two other Aztec rulers succeeded the king, but their kingdoms were short-lived and the Aztec empire quickly collapsed under them. Excavations also revealed a house built for Cortés. The dwelling was the place where the Spanish conqueror resided for several years and it also became the home of New Spain’s first Cabildo around 1525.

Archaeologists unearthed a stone masonry wall by 1.50 meters high by 1.25 meters wide which served as the base and platform for a series of building columns. The Aztecs were a truly mysterious people: the mystery of a 500-year-old gold bar has recently been unveiled and they had one of the most terrifying sounding instruments ever.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Two and a half million people in Iran have been infected with the corona virus, the Iranian president revealed

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has revealed that 25 million people in Iran have been infected with the coronavirus and another 35 million could...
Read more

In the USA, lakes are turning green at an unprecedented rate

Latest news Brian Adam -
After the Alps that are turning pink, the Antarctic ice that is turning red ... i US lakes have turned green. The reason? Blame...
Read more

Does America Want to Build a 'Secret Space Base'?

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Virginia: The US Department of Defense (DOD) has recently quietly awarded a contract to a private company, the Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), to build...
Read more

Go viral video of a drone depicting a man with the worst burn ever

Top Stories Brian Adam -
In this period it can often happen to get burned, it is natural. Especially if you often go to the sea and do not...
Read more

The function of the coat of this insect is less obvious than is believed

Science Brian Adam -
A small wasp, covered with a fluffy white fluffy coat, lives in one of the driest areas of the planet and this particular coat...
Read more

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

Science Brian Adam -
We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's oceans. In fact, these places...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY