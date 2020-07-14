The remains of a 1,000 year old cat tell us a beautiful story

The discovery of a 1,000-year-old cat skeleton, almost complete and well preserved (described as surprising and rare), tells the researchers the story of the felines during this long-gone era. This also offers researchers a unique opportunity to know the role of these cats in medieval life.

The remains, discovered during an excavation in Kazakhstan in a deserted city called Jankent, reveal that humans who travelled on the trade routes of the Silk Road they treated the cats along the way, treating them as pets similar to how we do today.

Once this region had been an early medieval settlement, home to a Turkish tribe called Oghuz. The skeleton told the story of a hard life on the part of the creature, due to the presence of broken bones healed subsequently. The cat came to old age, mainly thanks to the care received by humans who lived in the region at the time.

The feeding of the ancient feline was mainly composed of proteins despite having lost almost all its teeth before dying. This means that the locals mashed the food before giving it to them. “The Oghuz were people who kept animals only when they were essential to their lives. Dogs, for example, can watch over the flock. Back then they didn’t have an obvious use for cats” says Dr. Ashleigh Haruda, a team leader who led the study.

The cure for this cat was a kind of cultural change for the tribe in that region, indicating that they took care of the cat as a pet, not simply as a “tool” for something.