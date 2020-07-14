Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The remains of a 1,000 year old cat tell us a beautiful story

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The remains of a 1,000 year old cat tell us a beautiful story

The discovery of a 1,000-year-old cat skeleton, almost complete and well preserved (described as surprising and rare), tells the researchers the story of the felines during this long-gone era. This also offers researchers a unique opportunity to know the role of these cats in medieval life.

The remains, discovered during an excavation in Kazakhstan in a deserted city called Jankent, reveal that humans who travelled on the trade routes of the Silk Road they treated the cats along the way, treating them as pets similar to how we do today.

Once this region had been an early medieval settlement, home to a Turkish tribe called Oghuz. The skeleton told the story of a hard life on the part of the creature, due to the presence of broken bones healed subsequently. The cat came to old age, mainly thanks to the care received by humans who lived in the region at the time.

The feeding of the ancient feline was mainly composed of proteins despite having lost almost all its teeth before dying. This means that the locals mashed the food before giving it to them. “The Oghuz were people who kept animals only when they were essential to their lives. Dogs, for example, can watch over the flock. Back then they didn’t have an obvious use for cats” says Dr. Ashleigh Haruda, a team leader who led the study.

The cure for this cat was a kind of cultural change for the tribe in that region, indicating that they took care of the cat as a pet, not simply as a “tool” for something.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Iran expels India from Chabahar rail project

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: The Iranian government excluded India from the Chabahar rail project. India and Iran signed an agreement in 2016 to build a railway line from...
Read more

Found the wreck of a German submarine dating back to the Second World War

Latest news Brian Adam -
In April 2018, the Sea War Museum Jutland found the wreck of theGerman U-boat U-3523, sunk by depth bombs from a British B24 plane...
Read more

Night photography and astrophotography: let’s take the first steps

Tech News Brian Adam -
Have you ever been intrigued by night photography or astrophotography? Here is a guide that will help you understand a little more about this...
Read more

Coronavirus, the EU reopens borders to 15 countries: excluding the United States, Russia and Brazil

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
As widely expected, the European Union has given the go-ahead to travel, but with important conditionalities. For example, the borders for China will be...
Read more

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago today, there must have been...
Read more

A mysterious increase in radiation recorded in Europe: what’s going on?

Community Brian Adam -
Radiation sensors in Stockholm recently registered a mysterious peak in Europe, identifying what appears to be a loss of radioactive isotopes near the Baltic...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY