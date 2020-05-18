The release of the lock today and a further reduction in the number of new cases and patients in hospital

Completion of the Government's eradication plan is underway with the announcement of the lowest number of cases of the new disease in more than two months

More than 50 days after the State was quartered, the release of the lock-in restrictions will begin today.

Completion of the Government's eradication plan begins with the announcement of the lowest number of cases of the new disease for over two months and when there are 30 fewer people in intensive care units than when the lock-in was introduced .

There were 51 people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units yesterday afternoon, compared with 54 people on Saturday afternoon. There were 80 people in ICU on 28 March and 160 people in ICU on the most stressful day.

138 ICU beds vacant last night and 1,200 general beds vacant.

375 people with Covid-19 were in hospitals at 8pm last night, a decrease of 5% on the previous day, and a further 194 patients were diagnosed with the disease.

The Department of Health announced yesterday afternoon that ten more people with Covid-19 had died and 64 new cases of the disease were confirmed, the lowest number of new cases notified in 62 days.

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it.

8,471 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease to date in Ireland. 24,112 confirmed cases south of the border and 4,357 confirmed north of yesterday.

The government's escape strategy, which begins today, contains five periods of unbundling. Each period will last three weeks.

Businesses that can open today include – IT and electricity stores, garden centers, farm markets, bicycle shops, car garages and opticians.

Construction workers and gardeners will also return to work today and a group from the same house with no more than four people will be allowed to meet outdoors as long as they are physically active and stay two meters away. together.

It is also recommended to wear face cover indoors where the two meter physical overtaking cannot be observed, in places such as the public transport system and shops.

This is being proposed as an additional hygiene measure in conjunction with hand washing and social separation.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chairperson of the National Reference Service for Viruses (NVRL) said it would take at least 5-7 days before it was seen what the release of the restrictions on the spread of the disease and the number of new cases would mean.

Health Service Executive Paul Reid said yesterday that 2.4% of tests for Covid-19 now show a positive result, compared to 3.7% in early May, another indication of the success of the campaign to keep the coronary virus at bay foot.

Reid claimed yesterday that the process of testing a person and searching his contacts would take less than three days now in 90% of cases.

He said almost 98 people would get a test result within a maximum of two days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the release of restrictions today is "a cause of hope" rather than a "cause for celebration".

The health authorities say that great care still needs to be taken in complying with the public health advice and warned that there is always a danger that we will fall behind.

People are still being advised to stay at home and the ban on traveling more than 5km from home still applies.

The Taoiseach said people had to abide by five rules.

People have to stay home only in these five cases, he said.

1. Go to work if you can't work from home and the workplace is open. 2. Shopping for essential items. 3. Exercise within 5km of home. 4. Meet someone's health or care needs. 5. Meet friends or family members outdoors in groups of no more than four people.