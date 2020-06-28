The red dwarf star Gliese 887 may have a potentially habitable planet

In a new study published today in the journal Science, the scientists focused on the red dwarf star GJ 887, also known as Gliese 887. This celestial body has several peculiarities: it is located at a distance of about 10.7 light-years from Earth and is the brightest red dwarf in the sky with almost half the mass of the Sun.

Experts have been looking for planets around the star for about 20 years, but apart from a weak signal that has piqued their curiosity, they have been unable to find anything else. Not giving up, astronomers continued to study the star entrusting their hopes to the HARPS instrument (High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher) at the La Silla Observatory in Chile.

Thanks to this work they discovered that the red dwarf has at least two orbiting “super-lands”, nicknamed Gliese 887 b is Gliese 887 c. The former has approximately 4.2 times the mass of the Earth, while the latter approximately 7.6 times the mass of our planet. The researchers also found evidence of a possible distant third planet. Although the two exoplanets are probably too hot for the presence of life as we know it on Earth, the third world could be located within the habitable zone of the star, where temperatures are suitable for hosting liquid water.

The star Gliese 887 is the best near us to study the atmospheres of its exoplanets since it is a bright and peaceful celestial body. In addition, the star is unusually peaceful, which suggests that if it has a planet within its habitable zone, that world may have a greater chance of life being present than other worlds around the red dwarfs.

The next target for scientists? Locate the infamous third planet and try to detect its atmosphere using the James Webb Space Telescope which will be launched next year.