The Realme C11 leaks almost completely within a few days of its presentation

Realme continues to bet on low-cost telephones, which are often classified within its C range and is preparing to welcome a new member of its family. It’s about Realme C11, an Android device that must be presented on June 30 and go on sale as soon as July 1, the day after its discovery.

Now, to respect traditions and unwritten laws, the phone has been leaked almost entirely a few days after arrival at the market. A phone that will become a new bet from Realme for brains built by MediaTek and a model with Android 10 and a large internal battery. Let’s see what it will offer us when it arrives, this time yes, officially.

Big battery, dual camera and input range processor

The key specifications of the Realme C11 The key specifications of the Realme C11

Account the leak of this Realme C11 from Indonesia that we will have a phone with 6.5 inches screen diagonal, an IPS LCD panel with HD + resolution and a notch in the form of a drop of water to house the front camera, the resolution of which has not yet been revealed. We do know that the phone will come with a triple tray for two 4G SIM cards and a microSD.

The processor chosen to move the set is the Helio G35 with two options of RAM and one of internal storage, giving rise to two models for sale: 2GB / 32GB and 3GB / 32GB. As we see, a full-blown economic model that, yes, will come powered by an internal battery of 5,000 mAh no fast charge, at least apparently.

The rear camera team will consist of two 13 and 2-megapixel sensors, the second being in charge of making depth measurements to offer bokeh in the photographs of this Realme C11. The phone will land with Android 10 running under the Realme UI layer of the Chinese manufacturer and will do so in two colours, grey and green.

At the moment we do not know the price for Indonesia of this Realme C11 that we will know the next June 30. Of course, the international price is also unknown although it will probably not take us long to know it once the Realme C11 is an official phone. Meanwhile, we are left with this leak and we wait for the presentation.

Track | GSMArena