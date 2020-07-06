Latest newsTop Stories


The rarest rhino in the world was observed during a refreshing mud bath

By Brian Adam
One of the rarest rhinos on our planet is the Javan rhinoceros (Rhinoceros probeicus); perhaps even the rarest mammal in the world, as it is left alone a population of just 58-61 specimens in Ujung Kulon national park, Indonesia. The cause of the decline of the species? Man, through poaching.

On Twitter, a video recently captured a Javanese rhinoceros while he was being refreshed from the summer heat with a nice mud bath. The footage was captured thanks to a “photographic trap”, which observed the rare specimen for 2 minutes and 15 seconds of fun.

According to Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesian minister for the environment and forestry who shared the video on Social Network, the rhinoceros is a male with an age of about 7 years. The minister explains that the rhino can usually be seen wallowing and rolling in these areas; a behaviour that not only maintains the animal’s temperature but also reduces the number of parasites on their skin, while also providing the minerals necessary to keep it healthy.

This practice is carried out by these creatures at least twice a day, with some mud baths lasting up to three hours. Unfortunately, these beautiful animals are the most threatened of the five existing species.

Still, on the subject, Tam, the last male Sumatran rhinoceros in captivity from Malaysia, has died in the past year. However, artificial insemination could one day save the species in question.

