The quality of the Moto G Pro is put to shot with an irresistible offer

By Brian Adam
0
0

The Moto G are from those ranges that have been giving us great news for years when it comes to mobile telephony and this new "Pro", which has only been on the market for a few days, has great news to give to those who may be interested in getting a very good phone, with a large screen, better design and a stylus that will allow you to manage the device. without leaving your fingers on the terminal.

Motorola Moto G Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Moto G Pro by Motorola.

Its about Moto G Pro that, right now, you can find at a more than interesting discount on Amazon and that all Prime users can take advantage of, who will save about 60 euros when purchasing it. Keep in mind that its sale price is 329 euros, so applying this offer you can have it for only 269.99, which is not bad. Of course, remember that this promotion will only be valid during today so at 00:00. Tomorrow, Tuesday (that is, tonight) will conclude.

A more than competent terminal

We are talking about a mid-range terminal that, apart from everything we will tell you later, stands out for two more than interesting elements: on the one hand, its camera, which has four sensors, and on the other the presence of a stylus, a pencil to refine even more when we choose any content on the screen or, better yet, for all those tasks of scoring, drawing or sketching if what we like is design.

Motorola Moto G Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Moto G Pro by Motorola.

Otherwise, This Moto G Pro reaches the market with a FullHD + (1,080p) screen, with a size of 6.4 inches screen, 19.2: 9 aspect ratio and a front aspect only clouded by the presence of the sensor for selfies with that characteristic drop of water effect. The processor chosen by Motorola is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, with 4GB of RAM and 128 of internal storage that we can always expand thanks to a microSD card.

The camera is that other components that stands out within this Moto G Pro since it has four sensors of 48, 16, 2MP and a last ToF, or flight time. The first has an angular effect, the second wide-angle, the third macro, and the last focuses on improving photographic effects such as bokeh, or streamlining all the AR tools that have become so fashionable. Finally, it has a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh., TurboPower technology with 15W fast charge, NFC chip, Wifi ac, bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C connector and installation with Android 10. A great set for (for a limited time) a great price.

