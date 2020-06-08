The probe that is challenging the Sun ready to make its fifth close encounter

Currently, a probe is challenging the Sun, approaching close distances never taken. We are talking about the Parker Solar Probe, which recently began its fifth overflight of our star this weekend.

The spaceship, in fact, has conducted a series of observations since May 9 as scientists affiliated with the mission try to reveal other secrets about the functioning of the Sun. The observations will continue until 28 June, for a total of over seven weeks of measurements during the fifth overflight of the spacecraft beyond our beautiful star.

How close did the spacecraft get? About 18.7 million kilometers from the surface of the Sun. and traveling at over 393,000 mph. Launched in August 2018 to study the crown, the external atmosphere of our main star, Parker Solar Probe is equipped with four different suite of tools to understand the functioning of our star.

The crown, in fact, is hot millions of degrees, compared to the surface which has a temperature of about 5,500 degrees Celsius. Scientists want to understand how this region is capable of reaching such high temperatures. In addition, the crown acts as a “launching pad” for the solar wind, the flow of charged particles that emerges from the Sun and passes through the solar system.

On July 10, the solar spacecraft will fly over Venus. The maneuver will accelerate the spacecraft, thus allowing it to move closer and closer to the Sun. The approach in question will give us a great opportunity to study the “twin of the Earth”, since the spaceship will pass by itself 817 km above the surface of Venus.