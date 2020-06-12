The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

Nature can be really terrible and ruthless at times. In Norway, in fact, a landslide 610 meters wide swept eight houses in the ocean. The wave of mud and rock was 150 meters high and crossed the western side of Kråkneset in the municipality of Alta. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

A local in the area only learned about what was going on after hearing a loud roar, according to a Forbes report. Once you understand what was happening, he was petrified and immediately immortalized the event. The incident continued for several hours as even after the initial wave moved houses, instability occurred in the area.

There are a large number of different landslides and they can all have very different characteristics, both as regards the material involved and the type of movement, both for their extension and depth, and for their speed and duration. The action of atmospheric agents, seasonal climatic variations or deforestation and intensive agriculture, both human-generated actions, can play important roles.

The relevant orders were informed of the landslide around 3.45 pm, and immediately launched a rescue mission. Ua person was evacuated from a nearby property and a dog was blown away in the water, although fortunately he was able to swim to the mainland where he was later recovered by the rescuers.