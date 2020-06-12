Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

Nature can be really terrible and ruthless at times. In Norway, in fact, a landslide 610 meters wide swept eight houses in the ocean. The wave of mud and rock was 150 meters high and crossed the western side of Kråkneset in the municipality of Alta. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

A local in the area only learned about what was going on after hearing a loud roar, according to a Forbes report. Once you understand what was happening, he was petrified and immediately immortalized the event. The incident continued for several hours as even after the initial wave moved houses, instability occurred in the area.

There are a large number of different landslides and they can all have very different characteristics, both as regards the material involved and the type of movement, both for their extension and depth, and for their speed and duration. The action of atmospheric agents, seasonal climatic variations or deforestation and intensive agriculture, both human-generated actions, can play important roles.

The relevant orders were informed of the landslide around 3.45 pm, and immediately launched a rescue mission. Ua person was evacuated from a nearby property and a dog was blown away in the water, although fortunately he was able to swim to the mainland where he was later recovered by the rescuers.

More Articles Like This

Biotechnology company plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes

Science Brian Adam -
In an attempt to stop the spread of diseases like dengue and Zika, a biotechnology company called Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically...
Read more

The melting of permafrost could release ancient viruses, bacteria and CO2

Science Brian Adam -
The permafrost is found mainly in the northern hemisphere, where it covers about a quarter of the exposed earth and is thousands of years...
Read more

Not all of the Great Wall of China was built to keep the invaders away

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The Great Wall of China is one of the seven wonders of the modern world. 8.850 kilometers long, with an overall development of 21.196...
Read more

Without the lockdown there would have been dire consequences, a new study reveals

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The lockdown served to stop the spread of the virus, without a doubt. This is confirmed by new research by the Global Policy Laboratory...
Read more

Bizarre job victim wins lawsuit against company

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Paris: An interesting and strange incident of its kind has taken place in France in which an employee has sued his company saying that...
Read more

Facebook adds Wikipedia info box to search results

Facebook Brian Adam -
San Francisco: To further improve the search for people, places and events and related results, Facebook has now started displaying information in a panel...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

Nature can be really terrible and ruthless at times. In Norway, in fact, a landslide 610 meters wide swept...
Read more
Tech News

TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

Brian Adam -
The EDPB, the European Union Data Protection Board, has announced that it has established one task force to investigate the processing of users' personal...
Read more
Editor's Pick

After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

Brian Adam -
From LG Display we have seen flexible panels that roll up and even transparent OLED panels. What will be next? As announced by the company today, one of its...
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla is worth more on the Stock Market than a giant like Toyota

Brian Adam -
Tesla is already the world's largest market-capitalized automaker, beating an industry giant like Toyota after the shares of the company led by Elon Musk...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon in the crosshairs of the European Antitrust: investigation for the treatment of third-party sellers?

Brian Adam -
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the European Union would be ready to make formal allegations against Amazon for using third party...
Read more
Android

Photoshop Camera is now available on Android, what can you do?

Brian Adam -
A few months ago we brought you to these pages news about the camera that Adobe was preparing in the heat of the Photoshop...
Read more
Android

Stadia now allows you to play from any unsupported Android, use touch controls and more news

Brian Adam -
The streaming gaming platform of Google continues to improve over the months, and for this month of June, in addition to offering 10 euros...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: