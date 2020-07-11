The plague of locusts in Africa is sending an important message to humans

As you are reading, what is considered to be occurring in East Africa the worst plague of regional locusts in recent decades? From Kenya to Ethiopia and Yemen, reaching parts of northern India, trillions of insects they are devouring and destroying the precious pastures and crops of the regions.

The entomologist Dino Martins sees this event as nature’s most existential warning: “there is a deeper message in what is happening, and the message is that we are changing the environment“. The local environmental degradation, excessive grazing, deforestation and the expansion of deserts, in fact, they are creating the ideal conditions to grow more and more locusts according to what the expert says in an interview with the Harvard Gazette.

The first large swarms emerged at the end of last year – after unusually hot and humid climatic conditions – in hundreds of billions. In April, however, the second generation touched trillions. But that’s not all: the third generation is expected to emerge in July with even more numbers.

It was precisely the weather conditions to make these creatures flourish in an unprecedented way. So far, more than half a million hectares of land in this region of the world have been treated with pesticides, “saving” crops to cover the cereal needs of nearly 8 million people. However, treating huge areas with pesticides is terrible for biodiversity. Bill Hansson, a chemical ecologist from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, is concerned about killing other very important insects in the process, such as bees.

The battle against the locusts is still far from being declared won.