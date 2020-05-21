Thursday, May 21, 2020
The Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Google phones have been the subject of controversy since its origins, when they were still called Nexus and came directly from third-party factories with their own models adapted to the needs of the Mountain View team. Born with the philosophy of being phones for developers, the truth is that the line finally became a commercial series, and the next tier tier will come in the form of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL. With permission from the 4th intermediate.

We recently learned that a storm in the bosom of Google had caused the departure of two of its pillars in photographic matters, and that the Motion Sense that received so much publicity in the Pixel 4 for the new generation would possibly be dispensed with. Now we know, or think we know because we are talking about leaks, that future Pixel 5 will not be catalog leaders as such but super mid-range phones. Translated: they will not be high ranges like their predecessors.


Snapdragon 765 and 5G but cheaper?

Snapdragon 765

Various sources have been offering the same information until more authoritative voices have appeared in the sector. Voices such as David Ruddock, editor-in-chief of Android Police, who claim based on information obtained through internal company sources that the Pixel 5 will not have on board the Snapdragon 865 which has led the high-end Android so far in 2020.

Google would bet on the next lower step, a Snapdragon 765 that would give the Pixel 5 5G connectivity in addition to other benefits in terms of gamingbut what would be far from the performance of the Snapdragon 865, the current leader in Qualcomm’s processor portfolio. The change would be relevant, since the Pixels have opted for the most powerful processor since Google decided to leave the Nexus lines behind, and everything would end in this fifth generation.

Other sources say that the reason for this change would be to lower the price of a Google Pixel 5, and therefore of the Pixel 5 XL also, at approximately $ 100, which could translate into an equivalent price reduction in Europe of around 100 euros. If so, perhaps we would talk about a Google Pixel 5 at a starting price of 659 euros and that the Pixel XL would start at 799 euros. This is, however, conjecture.

In the Nexus, it was never a problem, in terms of fluidity, that the phones did not have the latest processor or the one with the most power, but with a level of competition like the current one, it will be difficult to justify high prices for a phone with a processor like the Snapdragon 765 that already has outstanding models with highly aggressive prices. We will see if Google throws the rest in photography to equip the greats.

