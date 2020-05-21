Thursday, May 21, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsGoogle
Updated:

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures much more precisely and that ended up inserted in the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL under the name of Motion Sense. A sensor for the front of the phone intended to allow us to control the phone by aerial gestures, and for facial recognition, the use of which was limited to very few applications, unfortunately, since it was not conveniently opened to third parties.

Now, according to a leak with sources close to the American house, Google is considering leave Motion Sense out of the future Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL. A decision that may come caused by an internal storm in the North American company that would have ended Mario Queiroz and Marc Levoy outside the company. And is that the performance of some parts of the Pixel 4 would have been criticized, with Motion Sense being among them.

A possible Pixel 5 without Motion Sense

Motion Sense on Pixel 4

As we have said, the Motion Sense gesture recognition system was one of the criticized, and perhaps one of the reasons that Queiroz and Levoy left the company, although we will probably never know the exact reasons for both exits. Now, in the middle of the wave of leaks of the Pixel 5 it seems that one of the changes it will undergo will loss of this frontal magnetic radar.

According to the most knowledgeable sources of the news, another reason for the departure of Motion Sense from the configuration of the Pixel 5 would be that the 60Hz frequency used by the chip is not allowed for public use in several countries and that Google would not have obtained the licenses to do so. For example, in India like TheNextWeb quote.

This, together with that making Motion Sense doesn’t seem to be exactly cheap, would have led the Pixel 5 design team to erase Motion Sense from the characteristics of the future North American phone. We will see what finally happens, if the absence of Motion Sense is confirmed and, if necessary, if Google gives explanations to eliminate what seemed to be one of the great innovations of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

More Articles Like This

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Communication Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

5G News Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. The latest generation 5G network is not simply...
Read more

Huntdown Review: Robocop’s sons on the hunt for bounties

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
With gameplay and aesthetics reminiscent of old 16-bit cyberpunk adventures, Huntdown is focused on pure action.     While the community looks forward to Cyberpunk 2077 and...
Read more

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL, in-depth comparison: what is lost and what is not if you buy the cheap Pixel

Android Brian Adam - 0
The last Google I / O conference brought us many new software as usual. In addition, in this edition, Google also took the opportunity...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

Android Brian Adam - 0
As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the now-defunct Galaxy J line, and...
Read more

Facebook Rooms, Zoom and Google Meet, which is the best for making video calls?

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Whether it is for online classes, business meetings or chatting with friends and family, we tell you all the qualities of video calling services...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and...
Read more
Communication

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more
Economy

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

Brian Adam - 0
The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs....
Read more
Latest news

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more
Economy

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more
Latest news

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more
5G News

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. The latest generation 5G network is not simply...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY