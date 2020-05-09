The PGJCDMX application allows you to make anonymous formalities and complaints

The mobile app PGJCDMX allows access to different programs, from which you can carry out procedures and report crimes anonymously.

Available for iOS and Android, the app was presented by Miguel Ángel Mancera, head of government of Mexico City, and the Federal District Attorney General's Office (PGJDF).

Mancera explained that through this software, citizens can access PGJDF programs and the Public Ministry (MP), such as the registry of cars of illicit origin, the anonymous reporting system, virtual MP, transparent MP and web MP.

The capital's president added that thanks to the virtual services that the government in his charge has launched, carrying out procedures is now more efficient for citizens, since around 60 thousand of them have stopped doing it personally by having the option via web.

On the other hand, in the app is the full directory of the PGJDF and access to the MP service that lets you know if someone has been detained and where they are.

The application was developed by the General Directorate for Technology and Computer Systems, in coordination with the company TR3SCO, and is now available for free download in stores App Store and Google play.